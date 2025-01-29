Plenty to talk about as Highlanders kick off campaign

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

You do not want to read too much into a team named for a preseason rugby game in January.

But let’s do it anyway.

The Highlanders have talking points in the front row, at lock and on the wing as they head north to open their campaign with a game against fellow Super Rugby Pacific club Moana Pasifika at North Harbour Stadium on Friday afternoon.

It is a very early tester, and will be played over three 30-minute halves, so neither victory nor defeat should be taken too seriously.

Nevertheless, the phoney war period does not last long, and the Highlanders must waste little time getting battle-ready.

New/old coach Jamie Joseph is taking 32 players to the North Shore and you can expect them all to get a decent run.

Former Blues hooker Soane Vikena will be the first to get a chance in what should be a hotly contested No 2 jersey.

Henry Bell was the main Highlanders hooker last year, and the rising Jack Taylor is another strong option.

Two of the newcomers get an early crack at prop.

Tighthead Sosefo Kautai is the most experienced, having been part of an outstanding Brumbies pack for four seasons, and loosehead Josh Bartlett is potentially the most interesting as he seeks a steady diet of Super Rugby after getting morsels with the Chiefs and Force.

Grunty ex-Crusader Mitch Dunshea, unlike last year, is fit to start the season at lock, and joining him is a surprising new face.

Tongan-born Lui Naeata, who joined Otago last season after a decade in Japan, is more of a loose forward but the 30-year-old Super Rugby rookie gets a chance to show he can provide

powerful cover at lock.

All Blacks XV lock Fabian Holland and promising youngster Josh Tengblad await on the bench.

Regular Highlanders starting wingers Jona Nareki and new co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai are both on the bench, so two new Highlanders will get their hands on the ball first.

Caleb Tangitau, 21, has experience on the world sevens circuit but just three substitute appearances for the Blues, while Michael Manson — the one with wings on his heels — will be fascinating to watch as he finally gets a chance at this level.

The rest of the backline features Nathan Hastie combining with Cameron Millar behind the scrum, and Jake Te Hiwi joining Tanielu Tele’a in the midfield.

Co-captain Hugh Renton makes his Highlanders comeback after missing most of the last Super Rugby season with injury, but he is on the blindside — the rising Nikora Broughton is at No 8 — with Hayden Michaels on the openside.

New forwards Michael Loft and Veveni Lasaqa and wider training squad members Jack Sexton and Adam Lennox will get some time off the bench.

Joseph said the Highlanders were eager to hit the field and put their hard work in training to the test.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing how the squad gels in game conditions.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting talent and competition for spots this season, and this match will be a great opportunity to fine-tune some things and build momentum.”

A bunch of players likely to be Highlanders regulars, including All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, fellow front-rower Saula Ma’u, halfback James Arscott, midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen and utility forward TK Howden, will not be in action until the next preseason game, against the Crusaders in Invercargill on Waitangi Day.

Fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, loose forward Oliver Haig and winger Jonah Lowe are sidelined with injury.

The game against Moana Pasifika kicks off at 1pm.

Highlanders team to play Moana Pasifika

Sam Gilbert, Michael Manson, Tanielu Tele’a, Jake Te Hiwi, Caleb Tangitau, Cameron Millar, Nathan Hastie, Nikora Broughton, Hayden Michaels, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Mitch Dunshea, Lui Naeata, Sosefo Kautai, Sione Vikena, Josh Bartlett. Reserves: Henry Bell, Jack Taylor, Rohan Wingham, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jack Sexton, Josh Tengblad, Fabian Holland, Michael Loft, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Adam Lennox, Ajay Faleafaga, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Josh Whaanga, Finn Hurley.