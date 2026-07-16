Josh Bekhuis. Photo: Debbie Fahey PhotographyJohn Langford names a team of the season from the Southland premier club competition. 15 — Ngawaka Ririnui (POB). Little speedster used his touch skills to evade defenders and score some nice tries. Made some big defensive plays in the semifinal. 14 — Justin Shaw (Woodlands). One of the strongest attackers in the competition. Member of Stags extended training squad. 13 — Nate Corbett (Star). The Southland junior has the talent and rugby league toughness to play anywhere in the backline. 12 — Sam Mustchin (Star). Started the season at first five before moving out one spot. One of the most influential players in the competition and key to Star earning a semifinal spot. 11 — Banuve Dretiverata (Barbarians). The powerful Fijian added an extra dimension to the Barbarians attack. 10 — Greg Dyer (POB). The main man in directing POB around the field. Punting got his side into field position, and swift and accurate passing allowed them to play with width and speed. 9 — Charlie Marsh (Barbarians). The former Otago Boys’ head boy was all class in guiding his team to Galbraith Shield victory. 8 — Brenton Howden (Barbarians). Had momentum behind a strong scrum. His high workrate and determination helped lead his team to victory. 7 — Dustin Coveney (POB). Consistently hard-working loose forward whose tackling and jackals helped his side extend the final into extra time. 6 — Sloane Lankshear (Woodlands). The newcomer to Southland was his team’s best before mid-season injury. Member of Stags extended training squad. 5 — Josh Bekhuis (Star). Southland’s most-capped player retired from professional rugby in 2024 but was Star’s best forward this season. 4 — Luka Cassidy (Marist). Made his physical presence felt in the second row and the loose forwards. Member of Stags extended training squad. 3 — Brian Tyrell (Woodlands). Strong at scrum time and in general play around the field. Member of Stags extended training squad. 2 — Liam Ferguson (Barbarians). The competition’s leading try-scorer was a key player for the champions. POB hooker Shaun Kempton was also in top form before a stray boot opened up a deep wound in his leg mid-season. Morgan Mitchell. Photo: Debbie Fahey Photography1 — Morgan Mitchell (Barbarians). Captained this year on the tighthead side and was one of the best each week in his last season as a player. A Southland rugby legend.