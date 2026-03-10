Pita Alatini sets off for a run for the Highlanders in a game against the Brumbies at Carisbrook in 2001. Photo: ODT files There were times when it seemed as if Pita Alatini flew slightly under the radar in a Highlanders team crammed with star All Blacks, cult heroes and beloved entertainers. And that was a shame - because he had more than a little star power himself. That was not, to be clear, just because Alatini gathered plenty of attention off the field for his relationship with TrueBliss pop star Megan Cassie. He was a prince of midfielders, a classy all-round player who did a bit of everything well at second five. A deft pass allowed him to play facilitator, a set of surprisingly quick feet enabled him to be an attacking spark, and a solid set of Tongan shoulders meant he could more than play his role in defence. Alatini did not have a long Highlanders career - just four seasons, bookended by stints at three other Super Rugby teams - but he made such an impact he is always front of mind when considering the makeup of the midfield in any sort of greatest XV for the club. He was particularly influential in 2001, his last season in Dunedin, when he was the only Highlanders back to start every game and played some great rugby to help the team stay unbeaten at Carisbrook, including scoring a try in the season-ending win over the Crusaders. Alatini was born in Tonga, moving to South Auckland with his family aged 2. He began his rugby journey at King’s College, played one test for Tonga, and represented the Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Counties-Manukau, Southland, Wellington and Otago as well as the Highlanders. Alatini played 17 tests for the All Blacks without ever really getting a chance for a long stretch in the jersey. He later had a long stint in Japan, where he was uncomfortably close to the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 2011. Alatini returned to Auckland, where he coached the Pakuranga United club in Auckland and became involved with governance and social agencies. He was also a Tongan assistant coach. The father of three starred in a season of the Match Fit show on television and was also seen - looking in remarkably good shape - as an extra alongside fellow rugby stars on the Chief of War show. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz