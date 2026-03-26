Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens celebrates after scoring the opening try in the 50-7 loss to the Hurricanes last Friday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH There is talk about a response. Then there is making an actual response. The Highlanders need to do all their talking on the field tonight and deliver a top-shelf performance against Moana Pasifika that clears out the sour taste of the ghastly 50-7 loss to the Hurricanes. To be fair, the Highlanders are not at all in the habit of wasting time predicting, prophesying and prognosticating. But last Friday night — the second-heaviest defeat in club history — was so awful only a convincing win at North Harbour Stadium will be enough to satisfy those who are wondering if this season is going anywhere. It was interesting to note Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, who has been in good form on the field but does not tend to say much off it, summing up the situation on social media. ‘‘No hiding from that one,’’ de Groot posted. ‘‘[Conceding 50 points] at home is unacceptable. We own it & we are in it together. We owe a response — to ourselves and our people.’’ His coach has also made it clear the Highlanders need to be an awful lot better tonight. Rugby people tend to favour lines about moving on quickly from bad performances, but Jamie Joseph acknowledged it had not been easy to immediately put the collapse against the Hurricanes behind them. ‘‘It was difficult because it was such an indifferent performance from the previous games that we’d played,’’ Joseph said. ‘‘It hurt. It hurt the players, it hurt the coaches. ‘‘The most important thing now is just getting things right this week — as well as we can.’’ Joseph said his wish for his men in tonight’s game against Moana Pasifika was simple. ‘‘I just want them to play the best rugby under the circumstances we find ourselves in. ‘‘That’s going out and executing our game plan. ‘‘Moana are a tough, physical side. They’ve got some big men. ‘‘It comes down to who we are, and who we represent, and there’s been a bit of talk about that. ‘‘It’s our ninth game in a row (including preseason). We’ve been lacking some spark, and we’ve got to get that back. ‘‘Sometimes, when the players are lacking a bit of confidence because of one game, you really rely on your experience, and for coaches, it’s making things more simple.’’ Perhaps keeping it simple is the recipe the Highlanders need to follow for addressing the issues that have plagued their lineout in recent weeks. A 76% rate is not good enough when the lineout is the major attacking weapon in the game. While some feel a change at hooker is worth a try, Joseph is backing Jack Taylor, whose all-round game is keeping him at the top of the depth chart. ‘‘It’s not the hooker. The lineout is made of eight people, so eight people are accountable, not just the hooker. ‘‘Jack’s been playing outstanding footy and he just keeps on going. ‘‘We’re working on the lineout. Sometimes it’s the jumper, sometimes it’s the lifter, sometimes there’s a mix-up with calling. ‘‘It’s brought to our attention. We’re looking for ways to figure it out.’’ The result stung against the Hurricanes, but the Highlanders were at least able to celebrate the return of co-captain Hugh Renton after nearly a year on the sidelines. ‘‘Last week wasn’t a very nice first game for Hugh, but I’m sure he’ll be better for that.’’ Rain on the North Shore could make tonight’s game a bit of an arm-wrestle. That would be a shame, as both sides — the Highlanders are second in Super Rugby for defenders beaten, and Moana Pasifika third — can play some decent rugby, although their finishing has not always been efficient. Both fixtures between these teams last year were close, and both were won by the away team. The Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika by two points in the north, but Tana Umaga’s men triumphed by five points in Dunedin. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz