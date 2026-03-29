Highlanders halfback Nic Shearer, on debut, has team-mate Caleb Tangitau in support as he tries to evade Moana Pasifika winger Glen Vaihu at North Harbour Stadium on Friday night. PHOTO: NZ RUGBY/SMARTFRAME Ben Smith hopes his team can power on to more success in the second half of the season. Pun very much intended, after the Highlanders beat Moana Pasifika 39-19 on Friday night in a bizarre game that was halted for over 30 minutes due to a power cut at North Harbour Stadium, and was completed with no television coverage. The Highlanders had the game put to bed when they led 32-0 before the power issue and a predictable Moana fightback. ‘‘I thought the team executed the plan really well in the first 45 minutes,’’ assistant coach Smith said. ‘‘We missed a couple of moments after that and let Moana get a little bit of momentum, and they got back into the game and really tested us until the end. ‘‘They parked up inside our 22m, but we were proud of the effort and how we survived the last 20 minutes inside our own half, and we held on to a bonus point that could be crucial in the wash-up.’’ Smith said fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who left the game at halftime, was to have his ankle injury examined, but it was not expected to be serious. The Highlanders broke a minor drought with six tries, two to star winger Caleb Tangitau, who is again in the sort of form that had everyone talking about an All Blacks jersey last year before he suffered an injury. ‘‘Caleb’s obviously playing really well and it was a game that sort of suited him. ‘‘He’s a pretty good finisher. You saw that.’’ Smith was pleased to see Southland halfback Nic Shearer make an outstanding Super Rugby debut. Shearer passed crisply, made nice decisions, darted for 31m on eight carries, had three try assists and scored his first try, and it is easy to see him holding on to the No 9 jersey for a spell. ‘‘Nic deserved his chance and I thought he took it,’’ Smith said. ‘‘It’s good to see a guy like that get an opportunity and play really well.’’ The Highlanders are technically eighth, but have the same points (14) as the sixth-ranked Crusaders, although have played one more game. A bye this week will allow some recharging before the second half of the season starts with a home game against the third-placed Brumbies on April 10. ‘‘I think the bye’s come at a good time,’’ Smith said. ‘‘We can regroup, spend some time refreshing and get right to go again. ‘‘We will also get some injured guys starting to return, and that will be good for our group. We’ll be ready to rip in.’’ The week off will also be ideal for star Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, after he and wife Claudia welcomed daughter Nova on Thursday. ‘‘Obviously the team were excited to hear that Ethan and Claudia had their baby,’’ Smith said. ‘‘It’s exciting times. And he’s timed it well with the bye, so he can be on the tools at home for a while.’’ The Hurricanes continued their red-hot form with a 52-14 demolition of the Reds that included another hat-trick to winger Fehi Fineanganofo. The Blues joined the Hurricanes at the top of the table (25 points) as they raced away in the second half to beat the Fijian Drua 40-15 at Eden Park to win the inaugural Joeli Vidiri Memorial Trophy. The Chiefs pipped the Force 24-14 in Perth, and the Waratahs upset the Brumbies 30-28 in Canberra. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz