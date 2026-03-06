Nasi Manu shows off the Super Rugby trophy after the Highlanders land at Dunedin Airport in 2015. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSHFew people inside the 2026 squad are better placed to comment on what the Highlanders mean than Nasi Manu and Daniel Lienert-Brown. Hayden Meikle gets their thoughts. NASI MANU ► Current role: Assistant manager. ► Highlanders history: Played 65 games (2010-15), co-captained champion team in 2015. What do the Highlanders mean to you? They mean a lot. My first opportunity down here came when I was put in the draft at the Crusaders. I got drafted by the Highlanders and they gave me a chance. The Highlanders is a place where I grew into a man, really. Moved away from home, first time renting, being away from family — all my team-mates became pretty much like family. I can never repay or say enough words to what the Highlanders mean to me. Favourite memory? I know the 2015 final was obviously awesome. But I think, for me, it was actually the semifinal against the Waratahs in Sydney. We were just on that night, and we were basically playing the Wallabies. I remember Jamie’s speech vividly. Yeah, that was just a game when everyone was on, and that belief flowed into the final. The whole week of the final was a blur, but the one thing that stands out was that we were quiet but confident. We didn’t over-talk in terms of leadership. Everyone was just zeroed in to a space where you could feel the belief we were going to win. Favourite team-mate? Ohhh man. That’s hard. I feel like if I say one, I have to say them all, and I can name the whole team. One of my best mates that I went to high school with was Ash Dixon. We played from under-14 up to First XV, did the academy, then he went to Hawke’s Bay and I went to Canterbury. Then in 2015, he came down to the Highlanders. I have a lot of history with him, so to have him here was awesome. And he became a legend at the Highlanders. He’s always been a leader, and we’ve always had good conversations about rugby. What does the future hold for the Highlanders? To be honest, I think Jamie Joseph has come in and had another positive impact in terms of where this club should go. There are a lot of pathways to becoming a professional rugby player, and the local talent here is getting better and better. The Highlanders will always get players from outside the region but rugby down south is definitely getting better. You can see guys like Mika Muliaina and Jimmy Taylor and Henry Stuart coming through. I hope one day we can be a team regularly getting top four and winning a few more championships. Daniel Lienert-Brown strides away from Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick during a Super Rugby game in 2017. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSHDANIEL LIENERT-BROWN ► Current role: Veteran prop. ► Highlanders history: Played 131 games (2015-26). What do the Highlanders mean to you? For me, I’ve found a home here. The Highlanders, for the past 10 or 11 years, have been my purpose outside of my faith and my family. Favourite memory? Oh, it has to be 2015, and when the final whistle blew on that final in Wellington. But probably even more memorable was the amount of people that stayed behind at the Caketin afterwards. We walked the whole way round and it was at least three people thick the whole time. That was long after the final whistle had blown. I think I was 22, my first year in the team. I’d come down in the third round because they had an injury and I got called in. And I walked straight into that, ha ha. Favourite team-mate? That is a hard question. I don’t like to pick favourites but I spent a lot of time with Tei Walden. And you have to single out Nasi Manu. That’s a common answer because of what he gives the team but also what he does for you individually. He’s got time for everyone — I don’t know how he does it. Now he’s back in management and he’s exactly the same. He’s a special guy. What does the future hold for the Highlanders? Yeah, I’m not sure. But the exciting thing is our future is in our hands. It’s a clean slate at the start of every season. I’m not too sure what is going to happen but hopefully it’s plenty of success.