Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens tries to shrug off Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham during the Super Rugby Pacific game in Dunedin in round one. The Highlanders won 25-23. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is all about connections. The two most important connections in his life right now are the ones he has with a couple of star wingers and the one with a superstar netballer who is a bit further away this season. All three are putting a smile on his face. Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is shining at fullback for the Highlanders at the same time as his partner, Maddy Gordon, is enhancing her status as one of the best netballers in the world. Gordon was in spectacular form in the midcourt for the Silver Ferns last year and is now based in Brisbane and about to make her Super Netball debut for the Queensland Firebirds. "She’s an amazing woman, and I’m so proud of her every day," Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said. "She’s done awesome things in the black dress, in yellow for the Pulse, and she’s now overseas with the Firebirds. "The long distance has been quite tough. I got to see her last week over in Brisbane, so that was awesome, and we’ve got a few plans to see each other next. "She’s obviously one of the best in the world in her position and someone who inspires me, on the field and off. She pushes me to my limits and that’s only a good thing." Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is doing his own share of inspiring on the field. He captured hearts when he returned to rugby last year from a broken neck, and his sublime form for the Highlanders inevitably has southern fans wondering when he might earn higher honours. The classy fullback is thriving behind rising winger Caleb Tangitau and veteran star Jona Nareki, and highlighted that word — connections — as the reason. "I know our back three and what their superpowers are. My job ultimately is to get them the ball, give them one-on-ones, because I know they’re world-class at it." While Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens captures attention for his elusiveness with ball in hand, he has been adding strings to his bow. He can interchange with Cameron Millar at first receiver and he is expanding his kicking game to take advantage of the laws that are creating more one-on-one opportunities off the boot. "We’re finding that where there’s space is kind of between the 10 and 15 in the backfield, with the nine covering a lot of that mid-ground. "We’ve got wingers like Choc, who is one of the best in the competition at his chip and chase, and we’ve got Tangi, who’s good on the sidelines. "We back guys to kick the ball anywhere, whether that’s a grubber or a chip or long, so I think the variation is awesome." Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said the serious neck injury forever changed his approach to his rugby career. "I know how it feels for rugby to get taken away, so each game I go out there with a lot more enjoyment." He certainly enjoyed the win over Force last weekend as he clocked up over 100 attacking metres. A repeat of that would be marvellous against the Crusaders in Christchurch tonight as Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens faces All Blacks star Will Jordan on the opposite side. "He’s obviously a great player, one of the best fullbacks in the world. "He’s awesome at his craft. It’s an exciting opportunity for me to go against him." The Crusaders — even with just one win this season — will start as warm favourites in Christchurch, but recent derbies in the city have been tight. The Highlanders held a late lead a year ago before giving up a try and missing a penalty in a 15-12 loss, and the Crusaders won 17-14 in 2022. This will be the last game for the Highlanders at the temporary stadium. They return to Christchurch in just over a month to play Moana Pasifika at the $683million One New Zealand Stadium as part of Super Round. Super Rugby Christchurch, 7.05pm Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy (co-captain), TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Tomas Lavanini, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain). Reserves: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Aaron Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa. Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (captain), Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Johnny Lee, Ethan Blackadder, Tahlor Cahill, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Finlay Brewis. Reserves: George Bell, George Bower, Seb Calder, Will Tucker, Xavier Saifoloi, Kyle Preston, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Dallas McLeod. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz