Super Rugby pre-season clash announced

The Crusaders and the Blues will do battle at Kirwee Domain during the Super Rugby Pacific pre-season in January. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders are set to meet the Blues in a pre-season Super Rugby Pacific clash at Kirwee Domain.

Toby Messerer.

Kirwee Rugby Club spokesperson Toby Messerer said he was “pretty excited” about the January 31 match.

“It’s awesome because we’re only a div 2 club, so for us to get called up to host a game like this is massive,” he said.

“We’ll have our barbecue running, bring in a coffee cart, ice cream and so forth, have the bar open, make it a good community day.”

The club hosted the Ellesmere finals day in July, which attracted a crowd of more than 3000 by Messerer’s estimate.

He said it was this success that led to the Crusaders’ pre-season match.

“It was a massive success for the club and the community, so word got around and we got a phone call from the (Crusaders) commercial manager who said: ‘Hey, would you be keen - we heard you’re running a good show’.

“Everyone on the committee and everyone else is on board, so it’s great. It’s going be good for the area.”

Kirwee Domain. Photo: Kirwee Rugby Club

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney said: “Our pre-season games are as much about testing ourselves in a high-performance environment as they are connecting with our fans across the region.

“So we’re very pleased to take our pre-season fixture against the Blues to Kirwee. It’ll be our first pre-season game ahead of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“We have such a history of rivalry with the Blues, and with them being defending champs this year, what an awesome occasion to bring them to rural Canterbury for a bit of Friday afternoon footy.”

The last time the Crusaders played in Selwyn was in 2017 when they beat the Highlanders 50-31 at Darfield in a pre-season match.