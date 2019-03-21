Stormers rally around Muslim teammate

Stormers players (from left) Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit lead the way earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

Stormers players are rallying around their Muslim teammate as they prepare for a two-week stay in New Zealand to face the Hurricanes and the Blues.

The South African Super Rugby side arrived in Wellington this week ahead of their match-up against the Hurricanes on Saturday, but have had the events that took place in Christchurch last Friday heavy on their minds.

Stormers skipper Siya Kolisi said the team felt for New Zealand after the terrorist attacks, which claimed 50 lives and left dozens injured.

"We were shocked when we heard," Kolisi told TVNZ.

"This is the safest country we've been to ... we feel for the families that have been affected.

"The people in South Africa are thinking about the people in New Zealand."

Kolisi, who is also the Springboks captain, said there were discussions among some players about whether lock Salmaan Moerat, who is a Muslim, should travel with the side.

"One of the senior guys in our team was worried about it," Kolisi said.

"But we'll be with him at all times and I know the people of New Zealand will look after us."

The Stormers face the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium this weekend before travelling to Auckland to play the Blues.