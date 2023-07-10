Tana Umaga named head coach of Moana Pasifika

Tana Umaga. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga has been named Moana Pasifika’s new head coach as he looks to turn around the franchise which has struggled in its opening two seasons in Super Rugby Pacific.

Umaga has signed a three year deal, replacing Aaron Mauger. Under Mauger the franchise had just three wins over 28 games.

Umaga coached Moana Pasifika in the side’s debut match against the Māori All Blacks in 2020 and was the Blues head coach between 2016 and 2018.

"I’ve always held a special place for Moana Pasifika since its inception, and I’m deeply honoured for this opportunity to take up the reins again as head coach," Umaga said.

"From their first game Moana Pasifika have shown flair and ability to contest with the calibre teams of the Super Rugby Pacific competition. I’m excited to progress their journey in 2024," Umaga said.

Moana Pasifika Chair La’auli Savae Sir Michael Jones said the former All Blacks captain is the ‘embodiment of Moana Pasifika’.

"We are delighted to appoint Tana Umaga as Head Coach, who as the first All Black Captain of Pasifika descent and a significant history of coaching both at international and Super Rugby level, brings a wealth of experience and mana to the role.

"Tana also provides direct connections to our Pacific home nations given his current coaching role with Manu Samoa which supports the ambition of Moana Pasifika to provide high performance pathways for players who want to represent Pacific Island nations."

"Tana is the embodiment of Moana Pasifika and all that we stand for, our dreams and aspirations. His ability to mentor and develop his charges on and off the field is an invaluable asset for our programme, we are extremely excited for what the future holds for Moana Pasifika under Tana’s guidance and influence.

Born to Samoan parents and hailing from Wainuiomata, All Black number 961, Umaga started his playing career out of Petone, Wellington, and went on to make 122 Super Rugby appearances for the Hurricanes. After just one year with the Hurricanes, he was selected for the All Blacks, and amassed 74 test caps in eight years. Umaga was also the first person of Pacific Island descent to Captain the All Blacks, leading them 22 times.

Umaga began his coaching career in Toulon winning promotion to the 1st Division Competition. He returned to New Zealand to coach Counties Manukau winning the Championship Division and promotion to the Premiership, and also winning the Ranfurly Shield for the first time. Umaga was Head Coach of The Blues from 2016 to 2018 and Defence Coach until 2021. His international assistant coaching experience also includes the New Zealand U20′s in 2015, and currently with the Manu Samoa since 2021.