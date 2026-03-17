Ash Dixon is one of nine Highlanders centurions. Photo: Peter McIntosh Ash Dixon was in many ways the ultimate symbol of the modern Highlanders man. He was a rugby refugee — coming to Dunedin from Hawke’s Bay in 2015 — and the Highlanders have made an art form out of welcoming young players from all over the place and turning them into southern men. He was deeply loyal to his team-mates and the club, finishing on exactly 100 games. Most of all, the hooker and co-captain had those attributes cherished by Highlanders fans who, for all they love to see a Jeff Wilson or a Caleb Tangitau carving up, see themselves reflected more in men of perhaps less expressive talents. Dixon was gutsy, rugged, tireless, dependable and durable, and described by everyone who knew him as the ultimate professional. He was also a fine technician of his craft, a potent defender and arguably the best lineout thrower in the country. When he left after the 2021 season, his words struck a chord. "I’ve had some incredibly great times with the team and I will cherish them forever. "The fans have been absolutely incredible — the love and kindness shown to me and my family has been amazing and we will be forever grateful." Dixon was actually a Christchurch Boys’ High School product and Canterbury age group representative before joining Hawke’s Bay and making his Super Rugby debut for the Hurricanes. But he found a home at the Highlanders, turning up in time to share in the glory of winning the title in 2015. He formed a highly effective 1-2 punch with fellow hooker Liam Coltman and was an excellent co-captain alongside fullback Ben Smith. Dixon (Ngāti Tahinga) won the Tom French Cup for Māori player of the year in 2020, was a proud Māori All Black — he would not have looked out of place in the All Blacks, either — and led the Highlanders’ haka, Hautoa Kia Toa. He headed to Japan to play in the revamped League One competition in 2022, spending four seasons with the NEC Green Rockets before, at 37, joining Kobe Steelers under new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie.