Three from Spirit make Matatu Super Rugby Aupiki squad

The Matatu Super Rugby Aupiki squad. Photo: Supplied.

Otago fans will have even more reason to watch Super Rugby Aupiki when it heads into its follow-up season in 2023. Three Spirit players were yesterday selected for Matatu, which nominally represents the South Island but has some work to do in the coming seasons to convince the non-Christchurch supporter base.

A very good start is giving players from outside Canterbury a fair crack.

Waitaki-based Otago midfielder Cheyenne Cunningham (22) had already revealed she had earned her maiden Aupiki contract, and she was yesterday joined by flanker Leah Miles (21) and halfback Georgia Cormick (27).

Cunningham is on the wider Black Ferns radar and it will be fascinating to see how far she can go when she adds professional rugby development to her natural physicality, skills and relentless energy.

Miles, who had a whale of a season for Otago in the Farah Palmer Cup, is a pound-for-pound equal with any loose forward in the country, and Aupiki selection is just reward for her consistent performances.

Cormick, meanwhile, will don a Matatu jersey for the first time but she will not feel out of place — she competed in SuperW in Australia with the Melbourne Rebels.

Another newcomer with transtasman links is Sera Naiqama, the Australian test lock.

Naiqama (27) is the younger sister of NRL players Kevin and Wes Naiqama, and played SuperW rugby for the Waratahs.

Youngster Atlanta Lolohea joins sister Martha Mataele in the Matatu squad.

But another sister act is broken up, as lock Chelsea Bremner waves goodbye to fellow world champion Black Fern sister Alana to join Chiefs Manawa.

Other losses are the incomparable Kendra Cocksedge (retired), Isabelle Waterman (Hurricanes Poua), Kilistina Vea (parental leave) and Liv McGoverne (Exeter Chiefs).

While Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes is the big name in the backs, there is no question Matatu will only go as far as its forward pack takes it.

The Black Ferns trio of Phillipa Love, Amy Rule and Georgia Ponsonby anchor the front row, while Kendra Reynolds and Natalie Delamere should also feature.

Whitney Hansen returns as assistant coach following her World Cup success.

Otago halfback Maia Joseph played for the Chiefs in their inaugural championship-winning season but she is sidelined with an injury.

There is Otago representation in the Hurricanes Poua squad, however, in the form of back Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali.

Somewhat deflatingly, Black Ferns stars like Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler are unavailable at this stage as they have sevens duties.

Super Rugby Aupiki starts on February 25 with Matatu hosting the Blues in Dunedin — the city hosting its first game in the competition — and Hurricanes Poua playing Chiefs Manawa in Levin.

