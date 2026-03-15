Highlanders winger Jeff Wilson has flanker Paul Henderson in support as he tries to elude Reds winger Damian Smith during the Highlanders’ inaugural game at Carisbrook in 1996. Photo: ODT Files Pick 30 games for 30 years of Highlanders rugby - it was an interesting task for Hayden Meikle. Here is a mix of the good, the interesting, the dramatic and the memorable. Games are in chronological order. History is made (1996) Carisbrook, March 3 Highlanders 57, Reds 17 The game: Forever enshrined as the moment a rugby team was born. They were the Otago Highlanders, the competition was known as the Super 12 in the first year of professional rugby, and the revered Gordon Hunter was the coach. Taine Randell had the honour of scoring the Highlanders’ first try, and fullback Matthew Cooper kicked 22 points against a loaded Queensland team. Afternoon rugby at its finest. Mixed feelings (1996) Carisbrook, March 30 Hurricanes 44, Highlanders 15 The game: Fine, perhaps not a game those Highlanders will reflect on too fondly. The Hurricanes ran rampant, and all the Highlanders had to offer was a 15-point haul from ace kicker Simon Culhane. But it was a special occasion. It was the first night game at Carisbrook, and the House of Pain was heaving with fans who enjoyed a show from Jimmy Barnes. Comeback kings (1996) Carisbrook, April 10 Highlanders 33, Natal 32 The game: Star fullback Andre Joubert scored two tries as the visiting South Africans roared to a 32-13 lead in a rare Wednesday afternoon game. Cue one of the Highlanders’ greatest comebacks, featuring a brilliant chargedown and 50m try from John Leslie, a chip-and-chase Jeff Wilson special, and a late 47m penalty from Cooper to seal it. Rivers of Babylon (1997) Carisbrook, April 12 Highlanders 37, Crusaders 29 The game: All wins over the dreaded Crusaders are to be treasured. This one was preceded by another big performance, from disco favourites Boney M, before 31,500 fans - imagine a crowd that size these days - watched the Highlanders come from behind to beat the old enemy. Winger Manasa Bari scored two tries and Tony Brown kicked 22 points. Fans reach out to the Boney M singer during the famous concert before the Highlanders-Crusaders game in 1997. Photo: ODT Files The real deal (1998) Carisbrook, April 19 Highlanders 29, Hurricanes 8 The game: The Highlanders were dead last in 1997 but were a much better team a year letter. This win, over a Hurricanes team powered by Christian Cullen and Filo Tiatia, was a sign of things to come. Byron Kelleher and Lio Falaniko scored tries off the bench, Tony Brown kicked 16 points, and Brendan Laney hoofed over a drop goal. First playoff game (1998) Eden Park, May 23 Blues 37, Highlanders 31 The game: Talk about underdogs. The Blues were stacked with All Blacks and were seeking a third straight Super 12 title. But the Highlanders took it to them, and had a late chance to win the game. There is also a strong argument to say one of the Blues’ tries should have been disallowed when Jeremy Stanley was taken out off the ball. Jeff Wilson scored a 10th try in his ninth game. Keep on truckin’ (1999) Carisbrook, April 9 Highlanders 23, Crusaders 6 The game: Hat tip here to whoever runs the Dan’s Highlanders Highlights page on social media - worth checking out for some great trips down memory lane. This was a solid Highlanders win against the defending champions but it is better known for the wonderful scenes before the whistle blew. A tractor broke down, leaving a flatbed truck dangerously close to the playing area. Referee Paddy O’Brien was not delighted but let respective captains Taine Randell and Todd Blackadder make the call. They just grinned at each other, looked around at a 36,000-strong crowd, and kicked off. Epic effort (1999) Cape Town, May 22 Highlanders 33, Stormers 18 The game: The toughest semifinal assignment in world sport? A two-point loss to the Hurricanes in the final round robin game meant the Highlanders had to go all the way to South Africa, where the Stormers were warm favourites in front of a crowd of 50,000. They were silenced when the Highlanders came from 11-0 down to dominate the game, scoring four tries to two. Highlanders players are dejected after being beaten in the 1999 final. Photo: ODT Files A step too far (1999) Carisbrook, May 30 Crusaders 24, Highlanders 19 The game: Sigh. The party at Tony Brown’s. Spoiled by the old enemy. The Highlanders technically had home advantage but they had to travel back from a semifinal in South Africa, while the Crusaders simply popped back from Brisbane. The occasion was magnificent - 42,000 fans packed the Brook - as the Highlanders held a 14-9 lead at halftime. The turning point was a cheeky try to Crusaders winger Afato So’oalo in the 63rd minute. The Highlanders were brave but ran out of steam. Crushing display (2000) Carisbrook, February 26 Highlanders 50, Reds 13 The game: Many Highlanders wins are gutsy, dramatic, ground out - but this was not one of them. They actually walked off the ground to a standing ovation after annihilating the Queensland side, scoring five tries in a dazzling second half. Tony Brown kicked 20 points and both Romi Ropati and Marc Ellis scored two tries. There was also a try for future All Blacks winger Rico Gear on his 22nd birthday. Bittersweet (2001) Carisbrook, May 12 Highlanders 26, Crusaders 21 The game: All wins over the Crusaders must be cherished, and this was a gritty effort by the Highlanders as they won in the final round to keep their playoff hopes alive. It also featured what is presumably the fastest try in the history of the club. Simon Maling charged down Andrew Mehrtens’ attempted clearance from the kick-off and fellow lock Vula Maimuri surged over for a try after just 12 seconds. Crusaders halfback Justin Marshall was cited for a stomp on Byron Kelleher and a late charge on Tony Brown. Sadly for the Highlanders, they were knocked out of the semifinals when the Reds beat the Waratahs two hours later. Vale, Gordie (2002) Eden Park, May 3 Highlanders 20, Blues 13 The game: This was the first win by an Otago-based rugby team at Eden Park since 1976. Tony Brown kicked five penalties, Willie Walker scored a five-pointer, and Jeff Wilson made a try- saving tackle on Carlos Spencer. But the night was all about the introduction of the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy, named for the beloved former Highlanders, Otago and Blues coach, who had died in March that year. It was fitting the Highlanders were the first team to hold the "Gordie". Highlanders captain Taine Randell holds the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy next to Hunter’s widow, Jenny, after victory at Eden Park in 2002. Photo: Photosport Gidday, mates (2004) Sydney, May 1 Highlanders 29, Waratahs 28 The game: Otago had played New South Wales in Sydney twice, and lost each time, and the Highlanders had never managed to beat the Waratahs at home. That streak looked unlikely to be busted when the Tahs grabbed a 21-7 lead and the Highlanders lost Filipo Levi to a red card after a scuffle with Australian goon Justin Harrison. (The pair would have a scuffle after the whistle, too.) But the Highlanders came storming home with two tries to Matt Saunders and one to Anton Oliver. Waratahs great Matt Burke had a penalty attempt from 30m out and basically in front in the dying minutes, but it hit the post. Ben’s big day (2005) Durban, March 19 Highlanders 43, Sharks 7 The game: Woosh. Young fans of today cannot comprehend what it was like for New Zealand teams when they had to go to South Africa for two or three weeks. The Highlanders had a mixed record in the Republic but they were irresistable this day, scoring four tries before the shocked Sharks had woken up. Ben Blair, squeezed out at the Crusaders, started at fullback for the Highlanders and scored a record 28 points from three tries, five conversions and a penalty. Unusual road trip (2009) Palmerston North, March 28 Highlanders 36, Bulls 12 The game: Eh? Yep, this is one of the more unusual fixtures in 30 years of Highlanders rugby. It was a rather grim period for the club as results and crowds both fell away. At the same time, the residents of New Zealand’s least aesthetic city were not feeling the love from the Hurricanes. So, a plan was hatched for the Highlanders to play a ‘‘home’’ game in the other Palmerston. They delivered for their new fans, too, smashing the previously unbeaten Bulls on the back of a master class from halfback Jimmy Cowan. The Highlanders only won one more game that season while the Bulls went on to claim their second title. Israel Dagg scores a try for the Highlanders against the Bulls in Palmerston North in 2009. Photo: Getty ImagesKing Jamie (2011) Wellington, February 18 Highlanders 14, Hurricanes 9 The game: The Highlanders claimed victory in the opening game of the season for the first time since 2007. It was built on outstanding defence and a fine individual performance from halfback Jimmy Cowan. Significantly, it was the game that started the coaching reign of Jamie Joseph. Many good times lay ahead. Clock-stopper (2012) Forsyth Barr Stadium, March 3 Highlanders 27, Crusaders 24 The game: A win over the Evil Empire, first game in the covered stadium - but the lasting memory of this southern derby is a clock. You heard. The Highlanders were clinging to a lead after a late Hosea Gear try, and the crowd of 22,500 erupted when the stadium clock showed 80 minutes were up. Yeah, nah. The timekeeping had been botched, and while the Highlanders twice kicked the ball out thinking the game was over, it was not. Nasi Manu celebrates the Highlanders’ victory over the Crusaders in the first Super Rugby game at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2012. Photo: Getty ImagesHeroic Hayden (2014) Wellington, May 16 Highlanders 18, Hurricanes 16 The game: What did we say earlier about gutsy wins? The Highlanders did not have a lot of ball this night but they again relied on some withering defence to leave the capital with a narrow victory. First five Hayden ‘‘Quasi’’ Parker scored all the Highlanders’ points with five penalties and a drop goal. Hang on (2015) Forsyth Barr Stadium, June 20 Highlanders 24, Chiefs 14 The game: Buckle up. This is going to get exciting. The greatest three weeks in Highlanders history began with a stirring win over the Chiefs in just the second home playoff game Dunedin had hosted. Aaron Smith had a blinder, Waisake Naholo scored two tries and was named in the All Blacks the following day, and the unheralded Highlanders forwards stood up. It meant a trip to Sydney for a semifinal against the Waratahs. No way they would win that, right? Surely not (2015) Sydney, June 27 Highlanders 35, Waratahs 17 The game: Oh lord. The front page of the Otago Daily Times simply blared: BELIEVE! The Highlanders dominated much of this semifinal, rattled the Waratahs in the set piece, and ran away with it after Lima Sopoaga kicked a drop goal - remarkably, his fourth of the season - then popped over a cross-kick for a Patrick Osborne try. It meant a trip to Wellington for a final against the Hurricanes, No way they would win that, right? The promised land (2015) Wellington, July 4 Highlanders 21, Hurricanes 14 The game: Miracles do happen. The Highlanders became the first team since 1999 to finish lower than second after the Super Rugby regular season and go on to win the title. Elliot Dixon definitely scored that try, and Marty Banks sealed hero status with a late drop goal to ice victory. See elsewhere in this publication for more on the greatest night in Highlanders history. Aaron Smith roars with delight after the Highlanders beat the Chiefs in the 2015 playoffs. Photo: Getty ImagesThanks for coming (2016) Forsyth Barr Stadium, May 13 Highlanders 34, Crusaders 26 The game: A cold night and a Black Friday for the visitors. Things you love to see. Waisake Naholo and Matt Faddes each scored two tries, and Liam Squire charged over near the end to ice the game. Declawed part 1 (2017) Bloemfontein, May 6 Highlanders 45, Cheetahs 41 The game: Well, this was just a little bonkers. The South Africans were leading by 17 points with five minutes to play - game over, in other words. But the Cheetahs also had a man sent to the bin, and the Highlanders capitalised with tries to Tevita Li, Matt Faddes and that man Waisake Naholo. Marty Banks converted all three to seal one of the great comebacks. Declawed part 2 (2017) Forsyth Barr Stadium, June 13 Highlanders 23, British and Irish Lions 22 The game: The touring Lions broke new ground when they played the Super Rugby clubs rather than the provinces. The Highlanders got a Tuesday fixture before the first test, and it was a thriller. While the Lions fans always create the best atmosphere, they returned to their campervans feeling glum after Marty Banks kicked a clutch late penalty to seal a famous Highlanders win. Declawed part 3 (2019) Forsyth Barr Stadium, May 11 Highlanders 32, Jaguares 27 The game: They were tough, those Jaguares, in their brief stint in Super Rugby. This was far from a classic Highlanders performance but they showed plenty of resilience against the tough Argentinians. Southern stunner (2019) Invercargill, June 14 Highlanders 49, Waratahs 12 The game: The Highlanders have not always played as many games in Invercargill as the Southland faithful would like. This was certainly a happy memory as they ran amok at Rugby Park to secure a place in the playoffs. They were in devastating form early, leading 28-0 after 25 minutes and 42-7 at halftime. Last minute (2020) Forsyth Barr Stadium, June 13 Highlanders 28, Chiefs 27 The game: Most of us have blocked out large swathes of 2020 - a global pandemic has that effect on a person. But Bryn Gatland will always treasure one Highlanders memory. Three years after Mitch Hunt slotted a drop goal to help the Crusaders beat the Highlanders (his future team), Gatland banged over a droppie in the 79th minute to get the Highlanders past the Chiefs. It was the first game in the temporary Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, and the first game with full crowds allowed after Covid. Pacific pride (2024) Nuku’alofa, May 4 Highlanders 28, Moana Pasifika 17 The game: This was a big day for Tonga, which became the 11th nation to host a Super Rugby game. Conditions were absolutely shocking but the Highlanders were efficient and deserved winners. A week earlier, they hads ground out a 7-6 win over the Force in the antithesis of an exciting rugby game. In Cam we trust (2024) Forsyth Barr Stadium, May 11 Highlanders 32, Crusaders 29 The game: Oh, what a night. The Highlanders had lost 19 straight games to New Zealand opposition, so they were due. And young first Cameron Millar delivered a breakthough performance, scoring 27 points to send the crowd wild. Finn Hurley scores a try against the Blues in 2025. Photo: Peter McIntoshFlying Finn (2025) Forsyth Barr Stadium, February 22 Highlanders 29, Blues 21 The game: "All hail the mighty Finn." That’s what it said on the front page of the ODT after diminutive hero Finn Hurley inspired the Highlanders to a memorable win over the defending champions. Hurley scored two tries and had 135 attacking metres - nearly 50m more than anyone in a Blues team bulging with All Blacks.