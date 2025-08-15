Uncertainties for Old Golds

North Otago second five Tini Feke takes on the Horowhenua-Kapiti defence last season. First five Greg Dyer is in support. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

The only knowns are the unknowns.

We do not know exactly what Luke Herden will bring to the table as he attempts to get the Old Golds back to the big dance in his first season as coach.

We do not know how so many new North Otago players — including four from Japan, three from Dunedin clubs and one intriguing veteran with a swag of international experience — will combine in a relatively short period.

We do not know how much time previous stars Kelepi Funaki, Junior Fakatoufifita and Hayden Tisdall are going to need to get back up to speed after missing last season.

We do not really know whether playing at the A&P Showgrounds will provide significant home advantage or just be a reminder that the completion of the new stadium and ground layout at Centennial Park cannot come soon enough.

So, if someone asks how North Otago are going to perform in the Heartland Championship this season, perhaps the easiest answer is: who knows?

Herden replaces Jason Forrest, the popular and long-serving local whose time as head coach started with Meads Cup glory but ended with the Old Golds missing the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.

"Spook" was an outstanding player in his time as a loanee to the north. He did it all from fullback in the great 2002 team that won the old NPC third division final. Then, when he had slowed up just a little, he was second five and captain when North Otago won the Meads Cup for the second time in 2010.

The primary school deputy principal has had his thumb in plenty of coaching pies since he hung up the boots, including a year as Old Golds assistant, and certainly lacks for nothing in terms of excitement and ambition.

But coaching in Heartland rugby is a tough gig.

The season is both a grind — because of the travel demands — and over far too quickly, especially if you do not start well.

You get relatively little time to work with your team, and it can be an immense challenge to find the right recipe when it comes to blending the aforementioned mix of cultures.

When it all comes together, as it did so often for the Old Golds between 2000 and 2019, well, it can be a lot of fun.

Herden’s first squad is relatively light on Heartland experience, so success this season may be a measure of both his recruitment skills and his coaching staff’s ability to turn talent into performance.

Funaki is a 50-cap Old Golds prop and Tisdall a barrel of energy at hooker. Their return to the squad is most welcome, and when you add in Paea Palaa, Jake Greenslade and University prop Steve Salelea, you have a front row that should be just fine.

Epineru Logavatu and Apenisa Tuiba have skill and grunt at lock, while Fakatoufifita, Savenaca Rabaka and newcomer Mitch Morton will hold up a loose trio missing stalwart Mat Duff.

Jake Matthews, Greg Dyer and Hayden Todd were the most consistent members of the backline last season, and they are all gone.

Second five Toni Feke and speedy utility Ben McCarthy provide spark, and there is excitement around the development of fullback Ben Paton.

Danny Tusitala, the former Samoan test player who will be available from round two, is an intriguing prospect at halfback, as are new first five Kenta Iemura and Zingari-Richmond centre Ben Fakava.

The Old Golds have struggled for consistency in recent seasons, and have also blown leads in games they might have won. Addressing both issues must be a priority for Herden.

Two wins from eight games, and a lowly ninth placing, made 2024 a forgettable season for the Old Golds.

In a couple of months, we will know if 2025 is destined to be remembered more fondly.

