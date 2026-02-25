Jeff Wilson. Photo: Getty ImagesHe might be on golf duty but Jeff Wilson is always up for some rugby questions. Hayden Meikle fires a few at him. Jamie Joseph or Dave Rennie for All Blacks coach? In an ideal world, I’d love to see them both involved. But for me, in terms of the head coach, I’d love to see Jamie get an opportunity to lead the group and to lead the organisation from a rugby standpoint. Were you surprised Scott Robertson lost the job? I’m one to connect dots, and when you connect the dots over the information and you hear it from different sides, clearly things weren’t right. When you have coaches leave the environment, and you hear players are feeling uncomfortable about where they sit, and the team itself has stalled or become a little bit inconsistent — once you look at all the information, it was about whether they felt things could be fixed before World Cup. Clearly they felt they needed to move. Your old team, the Highlanders — what have you made of them this season? Really competitive and really dogged in the first week. And in the second week, they created a lot of opportunities and it was a game they probably should have won. Overall, they’ve come out of the gate really well. Now it’s just about maintaining momentum and staying healthy. Caleb Tangitau? Oh, man. How good? Great to see someone who has real confidence and speed, and knows how to use it. And he’s a big lad at the same time. The more touches he gets, the better. I like the balance in that whole back three.