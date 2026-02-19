Zoi Sadowski- Synnott anxiously awaits her score after her second run in the Milano Cortina Olympics women's snowboard slopestyle final at the Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy, yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is looking forward to putting her feet up.

Well, sort of.

The Wanaka snowboarder is still keen to hit the slopes - or swap them for the beach and catching a couple of waves - as she contemplates life after her third Winter Olympics.

She has earned her break, too.

Sadowski-Synnott yesterday became the world’s most decorated Winter Olympic snowboarder and New Zealand’s most successful Winter Olympian as she wrapped up her Milano Cortina campaign.

The 24-year-old won silver in the women’s snowboard slopestyle at the Livigno Snow Park yesterday, to add to the silver she won last week in

the snowboarding big air, and the three medals she won in 2018 (bronze) and 2022 (gold, silver).

After topping the qualifying round, Sadowski-Synnott put down two nice runs, but came off the rails early to score 73.01 and 77.61.

Heading into the final run in fourth, she stomped a flawless run to shift into second and finish 0.35 points behind Japanese snowboarder Mari Fukada, who won gold.

Japan’s Murase Kokomo rounded out the podium with bronze.

Sadowski-Synnott, who was the slopestyle defending champion, felt ‘‘a lot of pressure’’ ahead of the final run.

‘‘I took my time at the top though and just took it all in and felt really grateful that I had the opportunity to be here and represent my country no matter the result and so I just tried to do what I do best,’’ she said.

‘‘I can’t believe that I have another Winter Olympic medal. I’m just really grateful I was able to put it down when it mattered. I could really feel the support of New Zealand.’’

There was a time when competing at the Olympics seemed out of reach after injury-plagued seasons.

‘‘After the last two years, really, I just wasn’t sure what the future held,’’ she told Sky Sport.

‘‘I’m really, really grateful to have such an amazing support team around me.’’

But Sadowski-Synnott was relieved her campaign had come to an end.

‘‘I’m so happy that it’s over.

"It has been such a big build-up and so much work has gone into this.’’

Before Sadowski takes a break, she will be in the stands supporting the rest of her team-mates.

‘‘I’m just really stoked and proud to support the rest of the New Zealand team.’’

Finley Melville Ives, Luke Harrold, Gustav Legnavsky and Ben Harrington are in the men’s freeski halfpipe qualification runs which have been delayed until 10.30pm tonight (NZ time).

Mischa Thomas is competing in the women’s edition this morning.