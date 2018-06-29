Slideshow: Schools in action in co-ed sports comp

Dunedin's aspiring sporting stars battled it out in the Co-ed Secondary Schools Winter Tournament yesterday.

Pupils from Tokomairiro, Logan Park, and Bayfield high schools as well as Taieri, Kavanagh and Kaikorai Valley colleges took part in the event.

More than 600 pupils competed in senior and junior boys and girls and mixed categories.

Among them were eight boys and girls football teams which braved chilly conditions at Bayfield Park in the hope of replicating some of the deeds the world's elite players at the World Cup in Russia.

Just down the road, and in even colder conditions, five teams took to the ice at Dunedin Ice Stadium for the tournament's curling competition.

Teams also went head-to-head in hockey, basketball, netball, rugby 10s and badminton matches.

Schools were awarded points depending on their performance in each category.

Kavanagh College was crowned the tournament's winning school over the seven sports.