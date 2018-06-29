Friday, 29 June 2018

Slideshow: Schools in action in co-ed sports comp

    By Jonny Turner
    1. Sport
    Kavanagh College curlers (from left ) Emily Armstrong , Jayden Bishop and Elizabeth Audas sweep their stone during a curling match against Kaikorai Valley College at the Dunedin Ice Stadium. Photos: Gerard O'Brien
    Molly Barton ( Logan Park High School ) plays close to the net during a doubles badminton match at Bayfield High School.
    Tyson Kavanagh - Moore (Tokomairiro High School) tries to break the Kavanagh College defence during a Rugby 10s match at Bayfield Park.
    Tim O'Farrell (Kavanagh College) is challenged by Riley Dasler (Kaikorai Valley College) during a football match at Bayfield Park.
    Taieri College goal shoot Jaci Lambie reels in a pass during a netball match against Kavanagh College at the Edgar Centre.
    Kashya Arras-Scott Bayfield High School) brushes past Nadia Uriaro (Kavanagh College) during a senior girls basketball match at the Edgar Centre.
    Josh Dent (South Otago High School) is challenged by Richard Scott (Tokomairiro High School) during a hockey match at the Alexander McMillan Turf.

    Dunedin's aspiring sporting stars battled it out in the Co-ed Secondary Schools Winter Tournament yesterday.

    Pupils from Tokomairiro, Logan Park, and Bayfield high schools as well as Taieri, Kavanagh and Kaikorai Valley colleges took part in the event.

    More than 600 pupils competed in senior and junior boys and girls and mixed categories.

    Among them were eight boys and girls football teams which braved chilly conditions at Bayfield Park in the hope of replicating some of the deeds the world's elite players at the World Cup in Russia.

    Just down the road, and in even colder conditions, five teams took to the ice at Dunedin Ice Stadium for the tournament's curling competition.

    Teams also went head-to-head in hockey, basketball, netball, rugby 10s and badminton matches.

    Schools were awarded points depending on their performance in each category.

    Kavanagh College was crowned the tournament's winning school over the seven sports.

     

