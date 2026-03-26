Bayfield rower Alexander Hattrell races in the boys under-18 single sculls semifinal at Maadi Cup yesterday. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY Now the real test begins. Otago rowers have qualified for several A finals today at the Maadi Cup after some strong racing in the semifinals at Lake Ruataniwha yesterday. Columba quad Livi Campbell, Lucy Earl, Isla Peddie, Charlotte Scott and Jade Bogue qualified for the girls under-16 coxed quad sculls final, while Campbell and Earl jumped in the boat together and qualified for the under-16 double sculls. Alysha O'Connor and Lucy Mackenzie are also through to the girls under-18 novice double sculls. Dunstan duo Bella Breen and Katharina Hoffmann are in the girls under-17 double sculls and Breen will also line up in the girls under-17 single sculls. Alexander Hattrell (Bayfield) and Kouper Lynch (St Kevin’s) line up in the boys under-18 single sculls, and fellow Oamaru crew Ike Newlands-Carter and Jakob Rohrbach (Waitaki Boys) are in the boys under-17 double sculls final. Ollie O'Connell and Archie Gordon (John McGlashan) are into the boys under-16 double sculls and Leo Garden, Ollie Scott, Tom Collie, Jude Smillie and Hunter Ruxton (Otago Boys’) are in the boys under-17 coxed quad sculls final. Mount Aspiring crew Jasper Lambert, William Persson, Duncan Turner, Finley Hughes and Emily Hunt will line up in the boys under-18 novice coxed quad sculls. Wakatipu, who row under the Southland umbrella, have also been strong again. Oli Watson, Max Davis, Liam Feeley, Mike Perry and Jessie Glover will race in the boys under-18 coxed quad sculls final, and the crew then swaps out Max Davis for Reuben Davis in the boys under-17 coxed quad sculls. Reuben Davis and Zebbie Jarvis have qualified for the boys under-16 double sculls and Angus Brown, Tom Rannard, Oliver Glover, Carter Purdue and Harrison Attwood are in the boys under-18 novice coxed quad sculls. Caitlyn Julian and Cinnamon Williams are in the girls under-16 double sculls and then jump in the boat with Caitlin Roberts, Liberty Hide and Bella Noton for the girls under-16 coxed quad sculls.