The Otago cross-country is back at Chisholm Park on Sunday. Photo: Gregor Richardson Pack the golf clubs away and lace up the running shoes. The Otago cross-country is back at Chisholm Park on Sunday and is sure to bring the best out of the region’s long-distance runners as they hunt for the top titles. More than 70 runners have entered across the various grades, but entries do not close until tonight and are expected to rise. There will be some tight battles across all the grades. In the senior men’s race, Jake Owen (Hill City-University) is in good form, having run the fastest 5km time at the recent Barnes cross-country, while clubmate Oskar Ehrhardt produced a strong race to finish third at the Edmond Cup at the Otakou Golf Club a fortnight ago. Margie Campbell (Leith) will be tough to beat in the senior women’s race after a strong performance at the Edmond Cup. The senior races will cover 10km, or five laps of the course, while the masters grades — which, as always, have strong entrants early — range from 4km to 8km. The under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16, under-18 and under-20 races are always well supported. Young runners to keep an eye on include Caleb Dobier, Eva McLean and Thomas Weatherall. The course will follow the same route as usual and after a spat of bad weather, fine weather is forecast. The event is also the first of three in the children’s cross-country series, organised by David Crewe and Ariki members, getting under way at 10am. The final race, the men and women’s senior events, will start at 11.10am.