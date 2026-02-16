Luca Harrington. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Wanaka freeski star Luca Harrington has qualified fifth into the men’s big air final at Milano Cortina.

Team-mates Ben Barclay and Lucas Ball did not qualify but are looking forward to watching their world champion team-mate jumping for a medal tomorrow morning (NZ time).

Matej Svancer (Austria) and Mac Forehand (USA) set the initial standard yesterday with some huge tricks, scoring over 92 points in an event that asks skiers to combine two high-scoring tricks spun in two different directions.

Harrington opted for a progressive first trick, setting up the right double cork 1440 with a pull back to a 1260 with safety grab that gave him a score of 84.25.

He added a stylish two-handed grab to his switch triple 1800 for a second run score of 92.

With two big scores already on the board and his finals spot all but secure, Harrington showed no signs of easing off.

Opting for a triple 1980 on his final attempt, he landed it cleanly and was rewarded with 87.75, sealing his place in the final.

"I’m proud of what I put down today," Harrington said.

"I came in with a goal to do those first two tricks and I executed that clean.

"The tricks that were being put down are just spectacular. These are massive, massive tricks. I think we’re going to have an exciting show for the final."

Barclay had scores of 70.50 and 69 to finish 19th, while 17-year Ball missed his first landing before posting a 44.25 and a dazzling 90, finishing 24th but indicating he will be one to watch in four years.

"It didn’t go the way I wanted to, but I’m just stoked to be out here,’’ Ball said.

"Obviously, I’m bummed I didn’t get two tricks down and keep going, but I’m just happy to land that last one and show everyone a bit of what I can do and how I ski.

"It’s going to be sick to watch Luca in finals. It’s just nice to see everyone sharing the Olympic experience together and having fun regardless of the results."

— Allied Media