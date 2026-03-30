Tessa Krause Skye Wilson has leapt to new heights. The Otago Girls’ athlete shattered the South Island girls under-16 long jump record with her jump of 5.42m to win gold at the South Island secondary schools championships in Christchurch at the weekend. Wilson also collected gold alongside Elzanne Hamman, Libby Norfield and Lailah Robson in the girls under-17 4x100m relay in 51.28sec and solo bronze medals in the under-16 80m hurdles in 12.82sec and the 100m in 13.01sec. Hamman also secured silver in the under-17 200m hurdles in 31.74sec and in the under-16 hammer throw with 21.75m, while Robson took silver in the under-17 100m in 12.98sec and in the 200m 26.49sec, and Norfield grabbed silver in the under-16 high jump with 1.50m. Otago athletes punched well above their weight, returning home with more than 70 medals across all grades. Among the highlights were Queen’s runners Seddah McGregor, India Lazenby, Menzie Saker and Sylvie Haig, who won gold in the girls under-20 4x100m relay in 51.33sec. Haig also claimed silver in the girls under-16 100m in 12.93sec and bronze in the 200m in 26.21sec. Saker took bronze in the under-16 400m in 1min 02.24sec and in the under-16 hammer throw with 21.60m, McGregor secured bronze in the under-20 high jump with 1.55m and Lazenby claimed bronze in the under-15 shot put with 10.11m. Brooke Darcy (King’s) won the boys under-20 100m in 11.27sec and 200m in 21.99sec and Caleb Dobier (King's High School) doubled up with wins in the boys under-16 3000m in 9min 40.65sec and 1500m in 4min 22.47sec. Columba’s Tessa Krause claimed gold in the girls under-20 300m hurdles in 48.17sec, silver in the under-20 100m in 15.56sec and silver in the under-20 high jump with 1.55m. Sadye Kawau (Columba) won the girls under-17 100m in 12.64sec and 200m in 25.19sec. Josh Keogh (Otago Boys’) won the boys under-17 200m hurdles in 27.74sec and silver in the under-16 long jump with 5.53m and Connor Horne (Otago Boys’) claimed the boys under-16 triple jump title with a leap of 11.89m. Mason Fowler (King’s) won the boys under-15 discus in 43.16m and the shot put with 12.80m, and bronze in the javelin with 32.44m. Maddie John (Dunstan) won gold in the girls under-16 80m hurdles in 12.48sec and Nina Conlan (Waitaki Girls’) won gold in the under-17 event in 13.20sec. Kiri Morgan (Dunstan) won the girls under-16 discus with 30.12m and won silver in the under-16 javelin with 30.35m and Grace MacKenzie (Waitaki Girls’) won the girls under-16 javelin with a throw of 31.55m. William Evans (Taieri) won the boys under-20 javelin with a throw of 52.40 and Ryan van Tuel (Taieri) won the boys under-15 hammer throw with 19.75m. Stacey Karawana (Queen’s) won the girls under-16 hammer throw with a throw of 31.71m and Isla McQueen (Otago Girls’) won the girls under-17 event with 41.46m. St Hilda’s thrower Charlee Farquhar won the girls under-17 discus with a throw of 36.94m and picked up silver in the shot put with 11.84m. Aurora Wills (Queen’s) claimed double silver in the girls under-20 shot put with 11.85m and javelin with 28.21m.