Silver medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates on the podium during the women's snowboard slopestyle victory ceremony. PHOTO: REUTERS

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott - the world’s most decorated Winter Olympic snowboarder.

That doesn’t sound too bad at all.

The Wanaka wonder wrapped up her Milano Cortina campaign in style, snatching silver in the women’s snowboard slopestyle yesterday.

Japanese snowboarder Mari Fukada won gold and compatriot Murase Kokomo bronze, after the competition was postponed a day due to poor weather.

Sadowski-Synnott, who was the defending champion, made a clean run on her last attempt to land on the podium.

Alongside becoming the world’s most decorated snowboarder, the medal makes Sadowski-Synnott New Zealand’s most successful Winter Olympian, having banked five medals - one gold, three silvers and a bronze - across three Olympics.

It was a feat that would take a while to sink in for the 24-year-old.

‘‘That’s a pretty crazy stat to have,’’ Sadowski-Synnott told Sky Sport.

‘‘I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to be here, to represent New Zealand on the highest level and ... representing snowboarding on the highest level on the world stage.

‘‘I just try to do my best and try to keep progressing and growing as a person.’’

Sadowski-Synnott’s silver was New Zealand’s third medal of the Winter Olympics.

She earlier won silver in the women’s big air and Luca Harrington won bronze in the men’s freeski slopestyle.