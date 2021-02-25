Take a tour of Te Pae, Christchurch's new convention centre

As the Te Pae Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre nears completion, we took a sneak peek inside the complex to see how it's progressing.

Ōtākaro Ltd is managing the $475 million Government-funded construction project in Cathedral Square, which is being built by Australian company CPB Contractors.

Te Pae features 3600m2 of exhibition space, a 1400-seat auditorium that can split in two, 24 meeting rooms with a combined capacity of 1750 seats and dedicated banquet space for up to 1050 delegates.

It has capacity to host up to 2000 delegates for a single conference.