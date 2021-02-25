Take a tour of Te Pae, Christchurch's new convention centre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ōtākaro Ltd is managing the $475 million Government-funded construction project in Cathedral Square, which is being built by Australian company CPB Contractors.
Te Pae features 3600m2 of exhibition space, a 1400-seat auditorium that can split in two, 24 meeting rooms with a combined capacity of 1750 seats and dedicated banquet space for up to 1050 delegates.
It has capacity to host up to 2000 delegates for a single conference.