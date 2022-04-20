2144 new cases of Covid in Canterbury, two deaths

Photo: Getty Images

There are 2144 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury to report today, 53 people in hospital and two deaths.

In a statement late this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there were 11,217 new community cases nationally and 13 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 7834. Last Wednesday it was 9288.

An IT network issue prevented the Ministry from releasing national case figures at its usual time of 1pm.

The 13 deaths recorded today takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 615. Of the deaths, 1 person was aged in their 40s; 2 in their 50s; 4 in their 60s; 3 in their 80s; and 3 in their 90s or older. Five were female and eight were male.

Locations of deaths: Nelson-Marlborough (1); Auckland (1); Hutt Valley (2); Northland (1); Hawkes Bay (1); Whanganui (2); Canterbury (2); Waitemata (1); Mid-Central (1); and Taranaki (1).

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (528), Waitemata (948), Auckland (762), Counties Manukau (793), Waikato (819), Bay of Plenty (482), Lakes (208), Hawke’s Bay (365), MidCentral (456), Whanganui (186), Taranaki (354), Tairāwhiti (116), Wairarapa (98), Capital and Coast (698), Hutt Valley (359), Nelson Marlborough (341), Canterbury (1855), South Canterbury (289), Southern (1,410), West Coast (142), Unknown (8).

Meanwhile, 60 new cases were recorded at the border.

The Ministry said there were 547 people in hospital with the virus across the country today, including 53 in Canterbury and South Canterbury hospitals.

Nationally, the number of hospitalisations has dropped from 572 yesterday, when there were 19 in ICU.

Cases in hospital (nationally): Northland: 41; Waitemata: 92; Counties Manukau: 82; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 7; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 40.