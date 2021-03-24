Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Alcohol delivery service coming to Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Getty Images
    A new delivery service will soon provide wine and beer directly to homes in Christchurch.

    Uber Eats has launched the service in Auckland and put some safety measures in place - drivers must check people's IDs at the door, for instance, and have been told not to hand over alcohol to drunk people.

    This delivery option launched on a phone app in Auckland yesterday, and Christchurch and Wellington will soon follow. 

    However, Alcohol Healthwatch director Nicki Jackson said the reality is going to be a wild west with no regulation. 

    Jackson spoke to RNZ Max Towle on Wednesday: 

