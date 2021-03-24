Alcohol delivery service coming to Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

A new delivery service will soon provide wine and beer directly to homes in Christchurch.

Uber Eats has launched the service in Auckland and put some safety measures in place - drivers must check people's IDs at the door, for instance, and have been told not to hand over alcohol to drunk people.

This delivery option launched on a phone app in Auckland yesterday, and Christchurch and Wellington will soon follow.

However, Alcohol Healthwatch director Nicki Jackson said the reality is going to be a wild west with no regulation.

Jackson spoke to RNZ Max Towle on Wednesday: