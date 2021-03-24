Alcohol delivery service coming to Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Uber Eats has launched the service in Auckland and put some safety measures in place - drivers must check people's IDs at the door, for instance, and have been told not to hand over alcohol to drunk people.
This delivery option launched on a phone app in Auckland yesterday, and Christchurch and Wellington will soon follow.
However, Alcohol Healthwatch director Nicki Jackson said the reality is going to be a wild west with no regulation.
Jackson spoke to RNZ Max Towle on Wednesday: