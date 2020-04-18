Christchurch coronavirus tests coming back negative

Testing was carried out at the Pak'nSave on Moorhouse Ave. Photo: Geoff Sloan

All of the community Covid-19 tests taken in Christchurch that have been processed have come back negative.

Out of the 350 total tests taken at the Pak'n'Save Moorhouse car park on Friday, 344 had returned a negative result and the remaining six were still to be processed.

The results of the remaining tests were expected later on Saturday.

Pegasus Health ran the testing station, which aimed to get shoppers with no symptoms to volunteer for a test.

CEO Vince Barry said they were pleased with the number of volunteers.

"The general public has been great putting themselves forward for this. It's really important that we all do our little bit and this is one of our ways of trying to work out if there are undetected cases in the community or not," he said.

Similar testing also took place in Queenstown on Thursday and all tests processed so far have returned a negative result.

On Saturday, 79,078 tests had been conducted across the country.