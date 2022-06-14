Christchurch dairy targeted in aggravated robbery

Police are appealing for information about an aggravated robbery at a Hornby dairy yesterday morning.

A police spokesperson said two men allegedly entered the dairy on the corner of Springs and Amyes Rds about 7.30am.

They threatened and assaulted a staff member and left with stolen cigarettes.

The victim was not seriously injured but has been "understandably shaken by this incident", the spokesperson said.

"Anyone who was travelling in the area or saw two men dressed in black leaving the scene on foot are urged to contact police with that information.

"Police understand the offenders got into a black Audi A3 parked on Amyes Road and drove away.

"Police are determined to hold these men to account and will not tolerate this type of offending in Christchurch."

If you have information about this incident, phone 105 and quote 220613/4102 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.