The recovered medal. Photo: Police

Police in Christchurch have recovered a stolen Anzac war medal.

A photo of the medal and a brief message was posted to the Canterbury Police Facebook page on Friday.

Police are looking to return the 1915 medal, which they believe to be stolen, to its owner.

"We would like to return it to its rightful owner," a spokesperson wrote.

Anyone with information should phone police on 105 and quote file number 210216/1320.