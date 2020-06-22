Christchurch secures Innovating Streets for People funding

Four proposed Christchurch projects aimed at making it easier and safer for people to move around have been awarded special funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The Christchurch City Council projects were submitted during the first funding application round for Waka Kotahi’s $7 million Innovating Streets for People pilot fund.

“We’re thrilled four of our projects have been chosen to receive funding through Waka Kotahi’s new Innovating Streets for People programme,’’ said council Urban Development and Transport Committee chair councillor Mike Davidson.

“The projects are all aimed at making it safer and easier for people to move around and to access community spaces so they clearly meet the funding criteria set by Waka Kotahi.’’

The four projects to receive funding are:

Ferry Road Cycle Connection: This project involves trialling a temporary cycle connection along Ferry Road between Fitzgerald Avenue and St Asaph Street, connecting the Opawaho River major cycle route to the Central City.

St Albans School Safety Improvements: This project involves closing off Sheppard Place, on a trial basis, to vehicles on school days at drop-off and pick-up times to improve safety for St Albans School students using active transport modes.

Beckenham Neighbourhood Improvements: This project involves trialling lower speeds, safe crossing points, and intersection changes in the Beckenham area bounded by Tennyson Street, Colombo Street, Waimea Terrace and Eastern Terrace.

Selwyn Street Intersection Improvements: This project involves trialling intersection changes to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to cross Selwyn Street.

“The Innovating Streets for People funding means that we can trial these improvements and see what impact they have. If they succeed at making it safer and easier for people to move around, we can then look at making permanent changes," said Cr Davidson.

The second funding application round for the Innovating Streets for People pilot fund is due to close on Friday July 3.

Christchurch city council will consider which projects to submit for funding in that round when it meets on Thursday June 25.

Waka Kotahi Urban Mobility Programme manager Kathryn King said the Innovating Streets pilot fund supports quick, low-cost interim improvements that create more people friendly spaces in our neighbourhoods.

“By using a ‘tactical urbanism’ approach to test what works for communities we can create attractive, vibrant places that make space for people and help to support local businesses. We’re pleased to support this project through the Innovating Streets pilot fund.”

