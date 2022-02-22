Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Christchurch terror attacks: Families want renewed scrutiny of NZ gun licensing system

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Lawyers for the families of people killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks have told a hearing a coronial inquiry must examine the country's defective gun licensing regime.

    The terrorist opened fire on worshippers at two mosques in 2019, killing 51 people.

    Lawyer Kathryn Dalziel has told the hearing to determine the scope of the inquiry there has been no detailed analysis of how the gunman got his licence, despite the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

    She said he could not have amassed the guns he used in the massacre without a licence.

    Dalziel said some of her clients have gun licences themselves and were heavily scrutinised by police to ensure they weren't terrorists.

    The entire coronial hearing is being held remotely, via video link, because of the Covid-19 risk.

    It is set down to last three days.

    RNZ

