Wednesday, 22 April 2020

City council chief executive to take pay cut

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale will take a 10 per cent cut in her salary for the full 2020/21 financial year.

    This equates to a $50k reduction over the next year.

    Mrs Baxendale has discussed her decision with Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who has also signalled she wants to take a pay cut.

    Ms Dalziel is expecting the Remuneration Authority will allow elected members to do this when it does the same for the Jacinda Ardern and Cabinet.

    “The city council’s finances, as well those of its council controlled organisations (CCOs), have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown. Many of our ratepayers are also suffering financial hardship. This is the right thing for me to do on a personal level,” Mrs Baxendale said.

    “I have the full support of my family, recognising these are difficult times for everyone.”

    Mrs Baxendale said the city council is now considering the impact that the Covid-19 lockdown will have on the Council’s Annual Plan 2020/21. Savings are being looked for from every part of the organisation.

    “So much has changed in such a short time and we are now having to deal with an unprecedented financial crisis, which directly impacts on the finances of both the council and that of our CCOs.

    “It is important that we address the situation in a considered way and in making decisions understand the impact of that decision in the short, medium and long term and what it means for our levels of service.

    “To put it simply, we have a very complex financial conundrum and we need to find savings right across the organisation.

    “We have to look at everything – there are no ‘no-go’ areas. We are working in a constantly changing environment but we have been doing detailed work for the past few weeks so that we provide advice to elected members that will help them to make decisions on the Annual Plan and how they shape next year’s Long Term Plan,’’ she said.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg