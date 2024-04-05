Climate strike expected to attract thousands

Photo: School Strike 4 Climate Christchurch / Facebook

More than 100,000 people are expected to take to the streets across New Zealand in Friday's climate strike.

But it is not just about the climate crisis - the event is led by a coalition including Toitū Te Tiriti, Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa, and School Strike 4 Climate.

Christchurch activists are set to meet at the Bridge of Remembrance at 1pm for Friday's climate strike.

In an earlier statement, School Strike for Climate's Ōtautahi Christchurch said the aim was to "bring about action on intersectional climate and social justice issues in Aotearoa".

"As the current government proposes climate-butchering policies like the repeal of the ban on offshore oil and gas drilling, as well as a possible treaty referendum, and in the wake of racist policies such as the recent abolishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, this is an especially important time to make our voices heard. We plan to see the biggest strike mobilisation to date."

"This Government's anti-democratic, racist, ecocidal conduct makes me sick. Aotearoa is better than that and this strike aims to send that message of kotahitanga in a way they can't ignore," School Strike for Climate Ōtautahi's Aurora Garner-Randolph said.

Their demands were for Christchurch City Council and the Government to count international transport emissions, keep the oil and gas exploration ban, honour the treaty, and keep the ban on live exports.

It is also calling to "free Palestine", saying it wanted to "withdraw NZ forces in Yemen" and expel the Israeli ambassador.

"Our climate situation is only getting worse, and we need the Government to be taking urgent and drastic action to move us forward," School Strike for Climate Ōtautahi's Bugs Sullivan said.

Whangārei Girls' High School student Ciara Elliot will be striking to send a message to the new government.

"The strike is really important to us as young people," she said.

"With the new government that's rolled in, and all the policies that they're proposing, which are kind of like low-key ruining the environment, we feel it's really important for us young people to share how we feel about climate issues, and a great way for us to get recognised, you know, is the nationwide strike."

Marlborough Girls College student, and spokesperson for School Strike 4 Climate, Alex Phelps, said the strike was for all ages.

"This strike is intergenerational," she said. "We want everyone of any age coming - if you're old, if you're young - we want everyone to be there and we're happy to support everyone who comes."

School Strike 4 Climate spokesperson Nate Wilbourne, from Garin College in Nelson, said it was not just for the climate, either.

They have six demands: To keep the ban on oil and gas exploration, halt the fast track approvals bill, toitū te Tiriti o Waitangi, climate education for all, lower the voting age to 16 and "free Palestine".

"Rather than it just being a climate strike, like traditionally, we're focusing on the intersectionality of all of these issues," Wilbourne said.

They wanted to send a clear message to the government that it was time to listen up, he said.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said it was a resurgence of the school strike movement pre-Covid-19.

"They're back with a vengeance on the basis of this government's agenda, which is focused on tearing up progress that has been made on climate and enviornmental on te Tiriti and social grounds," she said.

While the Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts said he would not be attending the strike, he shared some of same frustrations as those who were protesting.

"What we're going to see, no doubt, is many people out there calling for greater commitment in regards to how we deliver on our climate change targets," he said.

"We're only 80 months away from 2030, yet we have not inherited a viable plan to meet our commitments from the previous government."

Watts also agreed there needed to be more education around climate change, but he said he could not speak on the other demands which were not part of the climate change portfolio.