Covid-19: Three more deaths, 1285 new cases in Canterbury

Another three people with Covid-19 have died in Canterbury as the region recorded 1285 new cases of the virus today.

The Ministry of Health reported 8436 new community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday, as well as 389 people in hospital and 18 more deaths.

Of the 18 deaths, three were from Canterbury, three were from Northland, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one from Taranaki, two from Midcentral, two from Nelson Marlborough, two from the West Coast and two were from the Southern region. One was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and six were over 90. Ten were male and eight were female.

The number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 is now 1172 and the seven-day rolling average is 14.

Of the 389 people in hospital, nine are in ICU, 60 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 13 are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 10; Waitemata: 41; Counties Manukau: 29; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 27; Bay of Plenty: 6; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 6; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 3; Capital and Coast: 40; Nelson Marlborough: 13; West Coast: 1; and Southern: 31.

The average age of patients in hospital is currently 61.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6885, while last Monday it was 7507.

Today's 8436 new community cases are in Northland (247), Auckland (2746), Waikato (679), Bay of Plenty (240), Lakes (115), Hawke's Bay (231), MidCentral (274), Whanganui (84), Taranaki (243), Tairāwhiti (58), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (682), Hutt Valley (242), Nelson Marlborough (367), Canterbury (1285), South Canterbury (176), Southern (597), West Coast (105). The location of two cases are unknown.

There are 79 new imported cases today. The number of active community cases in New Zealand is 48,179.