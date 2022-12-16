Cuddly teddy bears search for new homes

Phillipstown Community Hub Community development co-ordinator Natalie Boal (left) and manager Viviana Zanetti with some of the soft toys available for adoption. PHOTO: STAR MEDIA

These cuddly teddies are not the only ones looking for a new home in Christchurch where they will be loved again.

From sharks to rabbits and sheep, there will be a wide range of soft toys available for adoption at Phillipstown Community Hub today.

Phillipstown Community Centre Charitable Trust manager Viviana Zanetti said it is great that people can have a special gift for their children in the weeks leading up to the festive season.

“Christmas can be a really stressful season for many families," Zanetti said.

"There are so many expectations like gifts, celebrations. So it’s (good) to give them an opportunity to have something nice.

"Maybe these toys are pre-loved, but they are nice."

The Rowley Resource Centre team. Photo: Supplied

Rowley Resource Centre manager Evelyn Kenneally agreed, saying there is always a need for toys, especially at Christmas.

“It’s great to be able to give (the toys) to people in need that can’t afford to buy their kids toys.”

The toys were delivered to the community hub, the resource centre and the Hoon Hay Food Bank by the Christchurch South Community Patrol two weeks ago.

So far, all of the soft toys at the resource centre have been given away to the community.

Hoon Hay Food Bank founder Corrin Webster said he and his partner Nicole will be using the donated toys as part of their Christmas present drive, with nominations and requests opening next week.

“We will have well over 500 gifts to give out.

“There are so many more people who are a part of this and make it all possible and please know from the bottom of our hearts, we thank each and every one of them for their donations.”

Patrol leader Ken Bye said the mission to bring smiles to deserving children started in November when a patroller came up with the idea to collect pre-loved soft toys to donate.

The project quickly received support from other patrollers and the community. Within a month, the group gathered more than 100 soft toys.

“We thought part of our jobs was to provide our community safety and support. And we thought it was something fun and easy to do,” said Bye.

“We are thinking of expanding it next year, but we will see how it goes this year.”