Dog rescued from hot car that hit 49 deg C

The car's internal temperature was 49.1C when checked by the SPCA. Photo: Supplied / SPCA

A dog has been rescued from a hot car in Christchurch that had an internal temperature of more than 49C.

The SPCA said reports of dogs being left inside hot cars continue to "roll in" despite its best efforts to make owners aware of possibly "horrific outcomes".

A recent case saw the SPCA called to a car in Christchurch where they were able to rescue the dog "just in time".

"The temperature inside had reached over 49C. It was about 28C outside the car and the owner had cracked the windows, believing this would make the car cool enough."

Another case saw SPCA inspectors also need to get a dog out of a overheated vehicle.

"This owner had left their dog with a bowl of water, also thinking this ensured the dog's safety.

"The dog had knocked over the water bowl, and was luckily removed from the car by our team."

SPCA said the only way to ensure the dog's safety was to leave them at home, with a friend or family member, or take them with you.

In 2022, it was reported that the SPCA had received 214 complaints about dogs being left in hot cars in the past year.

At the time, SPCA inspector Ben Lakomy said it was disappointing the message still was not getting through to some people.

"It is an offence under the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures) Regulations 2018, to leave a dog in a hot vehicle if they are showing signs of heat stress, such as excessive panting, drooling or hyperventilation, and trying to seek shade.

"When it's 21 degrees Celsius outside, temperatures in a car parked in the shade with the windows down can exceed 31C in less than 10 minutes. In 30 minutes, it goes up to 40C. On a hot day, the temperature inside the vehicle can exceed 50C."

Pet owners, whose dogs were found in this state, could be issued with a $300 infringement notice.