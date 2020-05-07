Economic recovery forum meets today

Dawn Baxendale

A forum aimed at unifying the public and private sector in the recovery of the local economy from Covid-19 will convene for the first time today.

The Christchurch Economic Recovery Forum will be held by the city’s economic development agency ChristchurchNZ, chaired by city council chief executive Dawn Baxendale, and hosted online for invited guests.

ChristchurchNZ is currently collaborating with the city council on an economic recovery package which aims to support businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic.

ChristchurchNZ commercial general manager Boyd Warren said the forum was created to ensure ideas and insights from business leaders and other key stakeholders were heard throughout the recovery.

“While the forum is not a decision-making body it will provide a conduit for information that is critical to the success of the recovery planning and to the future wellbeing of Ōtautahi Christchurch,” he said.

“Ultimately the aim is to unify the private sector, community and public sector around action planning for job retention and growth.”

The first meeting will provide an update on recovery actions and future planning.

Mr Warren said the forum would convene on a monthly basis “for as long as required.”

Richard Peebles

Richard Peebles, the developer behind Riverside Market and Little High Eatery, said he thought the forum was a great idea.

“It is great to have the council actually engaging with the people who pay a large proportion of their rates and finding out how they can help, it is good to see, it is a good positive step,” he said.

Central City Business Association chairwoman Annabel Turley also thought the forum was a step in the right direction.

However, Max Bremner, who co-owns a number of bars and restaurants including Original Sin and Fat Eddies, did not share Mr Peebles’ and Ms Turley’s enthusiasm.

“Traditionally these things achieve very little. We had the earthquake forums, which in my opinion achieved nothing.

I am not a believer in them,” he said.

More than 100 invites have been sent out to a wide range of business leaders and stakeholders. The event will not be open to the public but a replay of the forum will be made available online afterwards.