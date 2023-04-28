Eye surgeon jailed for trying to murder landlord

Ian William Dallison plead guilty to the attempted murder charge in December last year and was sentenced today. Photo: The Press

A Christchurch eye surgeon who admitted trying to murder his former landlord has been jailed for nearly seven years.

Ian William Dallison pleaded guilty in the High Court in December last year to the attempted murder of 75-year-old Alberto Ceccerelli.

Armed with nine guns and ammunition, Dallison fired a shot at Ceccerelli in his Lyttleton home last August, with the round narrowly missing his head, sparking a scuffle between the pair.

Ceccerelli's wife was also injured in the attack.

Ian Dallison had been declared bankrupt earlier that day in proceedings brought by Ceccerelli.

The 66-year-old was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch this morning to six years and 10 months behind bars.