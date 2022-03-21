Fitclub at the Hub fundraising to secure home

Jimm Voice (left), Carly McCall, Kim Sheppard, Tenika Wikatene, Kirsty Norton and Harata Gordon training. Photo: Supplied

A volunteer-run Christchurch fitness club that aims to remove barriers to working out for lower-income families is turning to the community for help to keep its home.

Fitclub at the Hub needs to raise $7500 to cover its share of overheads or “rent” at the Phillipstown Community Hub, where the club is based.

If it doesn’t raise the money, the group will have to leave its place at the Hub.

Fitclub at the Hub manager Carly McCall said the club has grown in popularity since opening in 2015.

But with Covid keeping attendance numbers low and making applying for grants difficult, it is now crowdfunding to meet costs.

McCall said the club sources its gear from donations or often out of the volunteers’ own pockets.

“We’re content to continue doing this, we are just looking for support to keep a roof over our heads,” she said.

“I’m humbled by the support from near and far and so appreciative that people believe in us and what we do.”

The club aims to remove barriers to fitness for lower-income families in a kid-friendly and relaxed environment, offering low or no cost for some individuals.

Fitclub at the Hub's popular Boxfit class. Photo: Supplied

McCall joined Fitclub in 2016 as a mum with a nine-month old baby trying to re-find herself after a battle with postnatal depression and multiple chronic illnesses.

“I always say I ‘found my tribe’ at Fitclub and began to attend all of the classes on offer,” she said.

When the club’s creator became pregnant, McCall began leading classes as a peer coach and saw the potential of Fitclub, so decided to enrol in a personal training qualification.

Soon after, McCall secured the club a permanent space at the Phillipstown Community Hub, which it began to fill with equipment.

The club’s fitness timetable expanded from three days a week to seven and it welcomed two new instructors to run classes.

“It’s been daunting at times to handle the growth and the ups and downs of the club with such a small team and few resources,” McCall said.

“But we’ve seen the individual and group triumphs, the friendships created, the kids growing up together and all the other magic that happens and that makes me feel so proud.”

McCall said they have a regular group of about 50 people of all ages who attend at least a session per week.

She said Fitclub has been transformative for her and she is grateful for the direction it has taken her in.

“We rely on having this safe, warm, indoor space for our members and their kids, and we’ve made a home for ourselves here at the Hub over six great years,” McCall said.

“It would be hard to say goodbye.”

A Givealittle page has been set up for the public to donate.