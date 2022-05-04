Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Flights in and out of Christchurch affected by fog

    Fog affected a number of flights in and out of Christchurch this morning. Photo: Supplied
    Fog affected a number of flights in and out of Christchurch this morning.

    A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said the fog had been "coming and going".

    "We advise people coming to the airport to get on or meet a flight to check with timing and details with their airline.

    "Fog rarely stays at Christchurch for long, so we expect it to lift soon."

    A Singapore Airlines flight could be seen circling off the coast near Woodend at 9000ft.

    It was initially expected to land at 9.30am but was left waiting until 10.46am.

    At 11.45am the fog was reported to be lifting at the airport so some flights have been able to arrive and depart.

    However, the spokesperson said there are impacts on the network and fog is also forecast for this evening, so travellers should check details with their airline.

