Free donuts: Christchurch bakery marks 'National Donut Day' with giveaway

A Christchurch bakery and cafe will mark 'National Donut Day' on Friday by giving away 1000 free donuts.

Original Foods Baking Co says the first 1000 visitors to The Donut Destination in Wigram from 7.30am tomorrow will get a free donut each to enjoy.

Chief executive Anthony Honeybone said the Original Foods Baking Co's team of 180 employees is excited to share their love of donuts with locals.

"This is our fourth National Donut Day and it’s one of our favourite days of the year. We’re excited to celebrate by sharing a special free treat together."

He said the Original Foods Baking Co will celebrate its 30th birthday this year and is preparing some special share packs of 12 or 20 donuts which will be exclusively available on Friday only to celebrate National Donut Day.

"For those who can’t make it to Wigram there’s always the option to stock up on OFBC’s delicious donuts at Countdown Supermarkets nationwide and select New World, Pak’nSave, Four Square and Fresh Choice Supermarkets."