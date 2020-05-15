Friday, 15 May 2020

Gas leak caused by ruptured main on Lincoln Rd

    Fire crews closed part of a busy road in Addington today after a strong gas smell was reported.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the gas leak was caused by a ruptured main that had somehow been damaged. He was unable to say what had struck the main.

    Two fire engines were sent to the scene after the occupants of a residential property on Lincoln Rd, between Barrington St and Taramea Pl, phoned emergency services about 11.16am on Friday.

    The spokesman said firefighters would be working with LPG supplier Rockgas to resolve the issue.

    Police were at the scene and blocked off one lane of Lincoln Rd.

    The spokesman said there were no reported injuries.

    People should avoid the area if possible, he said.

    Firefighters were taking no risks with the leak. In January last year a large explosion, caused by a gas leak at a home in Northwood, damaged several houses and injured at least six people.

