Greenpark grave remains confirmed as Yanfei Bao's

Yanfei Bao. Supplied photo

Police have confirmed the remains found on a Canterbury farm on Tuesday belong to missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The remains were exhumed from a shallow grave along a tree line in the Greenpark area in Selwyn and underwent a forensic post mortem on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said Bao's remains were accepted by the Coroner on Friday.

"This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family." Reeves said.

Police said they could not share any further details of the post mortem "in light of a pending court appearance of a 53-year-old charged with murder".

The scene examination at the property Bao's remains were found at has been completed.

Bao had been working at Harcourts. Managing director Bryan Thomson earlier said in a statement they had seen the news about remains being found and their thoughts were with her family, friends and colleagues.

A 53-year-old Chinese national, Tingjun Cao, has been accused of her kidnapping and murder, with a trial date scheduled for October.

Reeves earlier said police were "certainly not seeking anybody else in relation to Yanfei Bao's disappearance".

Police will continue to prepare for trial and the one piece of the puzzle they did not have, they now do, Reeves said.