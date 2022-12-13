Holiday chaos looms for air travellers

The Airbus A321neo. Photo: Getty Images

Christmas air travellers have been warned to expect delays and queues as airports prepare to grapple with a bumper surge of holidaymakers.

The busiest day will be December 23, when 55,000 people board a flight nationwide.

Queenstown will be the busiest regional airport that day with more than 6000 travellers passing through.

Auckland to Christchurch will be the busiest route this Christmas and the airline is using its new A321neo aircraft to provide as many seats as possible for its customers.

Air New Zealand says customers should expect delays and be patient with airport staff and aircrew as sickness and shortages coincide with what will be “an extraordinarily busy time to fly”.

Chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said this would be the first summer in three years where the airline’s full network was operating.

"Airports, security screening and check-in areas are going to be much busier than usual," Geraghty said.

"We’re asking customers to allow additional time to get to and through the airport they are travelling from and to be as patient as possible as our staff who are working to get everyone to their holiday destination."

More than 50,000 customers are also expected to fly on December 15, 16, 22, 27 and 28.

The airline was asking customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight if travelling internationally, and 60 minutes before their flight if travelling domestically.

Travellers with pets, oversized bags, or requiring special assistance were asked to add more time.