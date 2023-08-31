Hornby hydrotherapy pool step closer after $400k grant

The Matatiki Hornby Centre is under construction at Kyle Park. Photo: Newsline

A planned new hydrotherapy pool in Hornby is a step closer after a $400,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust.

The Rotary Club of Hornby and the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association are leading a campaign to raise $1.4 million for the hydrotherapy pool at Matatiki Hornby Centre, which is currently under construction at Kyle Park.

Said Greater Hornby Residents’ Association head of special projects Marc Duff: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the NZCT grant we have received.

"The $400,000 boost has us so much closer to our goal and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support.

"The grant from NZCT has really put a buzz in the community.

"There's a great positive feeling that we can knock this fundraising target off thanks to their support."

It comes after the project received a $300,000 Lotteries grant, a $300,000 Rata Foundation donation, and $100,000 from the Rotary Club of Hornby. A crowd-funding campaign, called Buy a Bubble, has also raised $10,000 so far.

The city council agreed to contribute $2.5 million towards the hydrotherapy pool, leaving the community to fundraise the $1.4 million balance. Photo: Newsline

Said Rotary Club of Hornby president Paul Burns: “We’re nearing the home stretch but there’s still a need for community support through the buy a bubble campaign.

“We’re excited by all the support we’ve received over the last year.

"It’s wonderful to see the passion the community has for this project."

Hornby resident Angela Swinney was "excited about using the hydrotherapy pool in Hornby".

“Having had a recent heart attack, the pool will enable me to do gentle exercise in a safe and supervised setting.

“I am very proud of the Greater Hornby community for all the hard mahi putting everything into making the hydrotherapy pool a happening thing.

"I believe many will utilise this amazing asset," she said.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events, Nigel Cox, said the community fundraising efforts had “gone from strength to strength”.

“This has been a great collaborative effort between the community and Council to get to this point.

"We’re confident the remaining $300,000 target will be met, and the hydrotherapy pool will be a fantastic addition to the Matatiki Hornby Centre.”

The city council agreed last year to contribute $2.5 million towards the hydrotherapy pool, leaving the community to fundraise the $1.4 million balance.

The Matatiki Hornby Centre will also include a library, customer services hub, and aquatic facilities. It is expected to open in early 2024.