Hundreds set off on two-day Coast to Coast

A record 1333 athletes - including Crusaders legend Richie McCaw - set off from Kumara Beach this morning on the two-day Coast to Coast.

The 243km race, which will finish at New Brighton pier, has drawn competitors from around the globe. Since 1983 it has become a rite of passage for many multi-sport athletes.

Wanaka Ironman specialist Braden Currie championed the 40th Anniversary race last year - adding a fourth Multisport World Championship title to his name.

Currie stopped the clock last year at an admirable nine hours and 45 minutes as he completed the One Day race, with defending champion Dougal Allan working his way into second after suffering a foot injury.

Richie McCaw and Olympic rowing champion Nathan Cohen. Photo: George Heard

The Men’s Longest Day title in 2021 was claimed by Allan, who has since been called up to compete in this year’s America’s Cup.

With Allan out of the running, the Longest Day race promises to crown a new champion, the favourite this year will be Sam Manson - who came within 10 seconds of Allan in last year’s competitive race.

Despite his strong showing, race director Glen Currie confirmed 200 cumecs of water has since washed down the river over recent days, which will have changed the original lines.“This opens it right up and will be a brand new course to every athlete,” the director said.

“No one will have an advantage based on their previous knowledge.”

Among other competitors for the men’s title are Australia’s Alex Hunt, who has travelled from Hobart, Australia to compete after the borders opened earlier last year.

Hunt competed in the Freycinet Challenge back in October, where he battled his brother Robbie, who pipped him to the post by a close 30 seconds.

As for the women’s race, Wanaka’s Simone Maier has returned to defend her title which she won for a third time in 2022.

The start line at Kumara Beach. Photo: George Heard

Four-time champion Elina Ussher from Nelson has also come back for another shot at the title. She lined up for her 18th Coast to Coast challenge this morning.

Both aged over 40, the two women competitors promise to push themselves against the best.

“Elina Ussher will be competitive, I have no doubt about it,” said Glen Currie.

“She doesn’t have ‘bad’ days on this course, and it will be absolutely no surprise to anyone if she wins again. The rest of the women will just have to race better than her on the day to win.”

Competitors leave on foot from the black sands and breathtaking landscapes of the West Coast and run 2.2km inland to their waiting bikes. They then cycle the Taramakau River to the foothills of the Southern Alps where they switch their bikes for runners.

The following run, which lasts for 30.5km, is mainly off-trail. Competitors will tackle river crossings and an elevation gain of nearly 800m to reach Goat Pass at the start of their descent.

A short 15km ride follows before competitors take on the mighty Waimakariri River - which takes them to the heart of the Southern Alps and on to the Canterbury Plains.

From there, it’s a final 70km stretch to New Brighton Pier in Christchurch, where the finish line awaits.

-By Nathan Morten and Star News