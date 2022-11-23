'It sort of got away on me a wee bit': Christmas Experience bigger than ever

It may not quite be the Christmas season yet, but Christchurch is already gearing up for a busy period.

The popular annual Christmas Experience in Shands Rd is lighting up this Saturday night, around the same time as North Hagley Park hosts the Christmas in the Park concert.

Tens of thousands of Cantabrians flock to the Shands Rd property each year, eager to be part of an interactive Christmas Experience.

Carl Seaward and Yvonne Croton are preparing for a larger crowd this year, more than the 35,000 people who went through last year during Covid-restrictions.

The colourful festive lightshow has expanded into the neighbouring paddock, effectively doubling the display space available.

"I wanted to create a little Christmas village, but it sort of got away on me a wee bit", said Seaward.

Christmas and Steampunk enthusiasts Yvonne Croton and Carl Seaward. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The recently engaged couple have spent the last year working to get their whimsical wonderland ready.

There are plenty of fresh features for regular visitors, with the popular attraction featuring dozens of colourful new lighting designs and animated carnival displays, all choreographed to rock music.

The couple say that although their Christmas Lightshow has grown to become the biggest interactive display of its type in Australasia, they have no plans to stop expanding.

The Shands Rd Christmas Experience switches on this Saturday night, from 8.30pm till 11.30pm, running every night for the rest of the year. Admission is $10 per adult, $5 per child.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air