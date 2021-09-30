Labour could make bid for Christchurch mayoralty

Christchurch political organisation The People’s Choice says candidates could align themselves with the Government in next year’s local body elections. Image: Supplied

Labour could secure the Christchurch mayoralty for the first time since Neville Pickering’s tenure in the early 1970s if a forecast local government shake-up eventuates.

The People’s Choice organisation says candidates of the left-leaning organisation could align themselves with the Government in next year’s local body elections.

Kelly Barber, The People’s Choice-Labour candidate when who unsuccessfully sought election to the Burwood Ward in 2019, has opted to run with Labour in next month’s by-election to replace James Daniels.

Others could follow Barber’s lead to the polls next October.

“What I think you will see next year is you will see people just running Labour, which will be quite a significant difference,” said The People’s Choice chairman Joe Davies.

“That might blast open to doors to people running independent or not Labour.

“It’s going to be a big year for centre-left Christchurch local politics, particularly going into a big mayoral campaign,” Davies said.

“There’s going to be very intense discussions internally around the mayoral campaign.

“Are we going to select as Labour? Are we going to select as The People’s Choice? Are we going to select as both? These (questions) are all ongoing.”

Selection committees are made up of The People’s Choice and Labour members.

Centre-right independent councillor Phil Mauger announced his bid for the mayoralty last month, with current deputy and The People’s Choice caucus leader Andrew Turner considered another candidate to replace former Labour MP and Minister Lianne Dalziel.

Barber said he opted to run exclusively as a Labour candidate for the sake of transparency.

“Last time I was The People’s Choice and Labour. A lot of people don’t actually declare who they are and this time I thought I’d do that,” he said.

Pickering, the Labour MP for St Albans from 1957-1960, was mayor from 1971 to 1974. Vicki Buck first stood for the council as a Labour party candidate at age 19, but was an independent when she served as mayor between 1989-98.

Former Labour Party member Garry Moore (1998-2007) won on the Christchurch 2021 ticket.

Dalziel opened her tenure under the One City Together banner in 2013 and now represents Best for Christchurch.