Lighting festival to celebrate Matariki kicks off in Christchurch

    Tirama Mai involves a series of innovative lighting installations, projections, and illuminated...
    Photo: George Heard
    An inaugural lighting festival will see zones within Christchurch city and New Brighton lit up from 6pm tonight.

    Tirama Mai involves a series of innovative lighting installations, projections, and illuminated artworks created by some of Canterbury's best lighting artists.

    It will run until July 10, between 6pm to 11pm every night.

    Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic said it would be a great event for the whole family.

    "We've taken our lighting festival and moved it out of the botanic gardens and into the central city and New Brighton this year.

    "It's free to attend and we've spaced it. Bring your families, your friends, and prams. You won't be pushed up against everyone else it will just be a wonderful time for everyone."

    Installations will be located around the Arts Centre, Worcester Boulevard, Victoria Square, Otakaro Avon River Precinct, New Regent St, and New Brighton.

    Installations will be located around The Arts Centre, Worcester Boulevard, Victoria Square,...
    Photo: George Heard
    Panels telling the story of Matariki have also been installed in the central city to mark the event.

    Event producer Amanda Fiddes said the event is quite unique to Christchurch.

    "We've never brought an event of this scale to the CBD so it is super exciting.

    "We've got a full walkway of lights down from the Riverside Market all the way to Victoria Square. Then you'll be able to walk up Worcester Boulevard and there's a whole load more action up there."

    Fiddes said entertainment will also be on offer at the event.

    Tirama Mai involves a series of innovative lighting installations, projections, and illuminated...
    Photo: George Heard
    Tīrama Mai will end with the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular on July 10 in New Brighton.

    The spectacular replaces the event usually planned for Guy Fawkes.

    As well as the fireworks, there will be live music in New Brighton Mall – where the market will also be – from 6pm and there will be an aerial show at the nearby basketball court.

     

     

     

     

     

     

