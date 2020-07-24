Mosque gunman comment levelled at councillors not a 'death threat'

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he is appalled by the death threats levelled against his councillors. Photo: NZ Herald File

Police have said a comment directed at Auckland councillors which referenced the Christchurch mosque gunman "is no threat to any specific individual".

Police have ruled out that any criminal offence occurred.

Auckland City District crime manager Uraia Vakaruru told the Herald: "Police are satisfied that no criminal offence has occurred and there is no threat to any specific individual."

Police have identified and spoken to the individual who made the threat to Auckland Council.

Vakaruru said police spoke to the individual around avoiding making comments which could cause fears for safety and wellbeing.

"Police have established that no death threats have been made nor is there any evidence to indicate there is a specific threat to the safety of any individual involved in the organisation."

Auckland Council called in police after "appalling" death threats were directed at councillors in a Facebook post referencing the Christchurch mosque gunman.

"The guy that went on a shooting spree in Christchurch he should of started in Auckland Council those lives don't matter," the comment said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the comment was "clearly offensive".

"Some of the keyboard warriors need to get a grip on themselves and stop being abusive and offensive."

Councillor Tracy Mulholland came across the threat, which was posted as a comment on the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The mosque massacres left 51 people dead.

Tracey Mulholland told the Herald she is "grateful police took the matter seriously" and accepts there is no criminal offence, according to police.

Mulholland said people need to be aware of their online behaviour and those bullied online should contact police.

Goff told the Herald: "I am appalled by the death threats that have been directed at council staff and elected members.

"I am also disappointed that the Ratepayers' Alliance chose to keep the death threats on their page despite repeated requests from the public for it to be pulled down."

In response to Goff's comment, a spokesperson from the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance told the Herald the accusation of the alliance choosing to keep the comment on the page is "totally untrue".

"We couldn't remove something we weren't aware of. It's a cheap shot from the mayor, and a blatant and disgusting attempt to smear our organisation."

Mulholland, who is no stranger to "keyboard warriors", said the threatening comment left her palms sweating.

"My life matters."

She was extremely concerned about her safety and the safety of her colleagues.

"One never knows if they are serious."

Despite the threatening and harmful nature of the comment, Mulholland said the post remained on the Facebook page for several hours.

It also drew condemnation from social media users, with one person saying: "Are you serious posting something like this?! Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance you need to remove this comment NOW."

An Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance spokesperson told the Herald the organisation was equally appalled.

"As soon as we were made aware of this disgusting comment, we referred it to the police."

No further action will be taken by police.