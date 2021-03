Photo: Getty Images

A new collective called Indie Vets has been launched to support the future of locally-owned vet clinics in New Zealand.

One third of veterinary clinics in this country are now owned by a corporation, many of them with offshore owners.

In Christchurch, almost half of the companion animal vet clinics are now owned by offshore corporates.

Dr Steve Merchant, a former owner operator veterinarian who has also worked for a corporate vet, talks to Jesse about why keeping vets local is so important.